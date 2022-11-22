Bulgaria accepts Lukoil's controversial offer for tax cash in exchange for exports to EU

Bulgaria accepts Lukoil's controversial offer for tax cash in exchange for exports to EU
/ bne IntelliNews
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia November 22, 2022

Bulgaria’s caretaker government has accepted an offer from Lukoil Neftochim Bulgaria to start paying taxes to the country as of January 2023 if Sofia agrees to sell its products on the EU market, the government said in a statement.

The offer from the Russia-owned refinery is highly controversial as it could breach the EU sanctions regime.

The intermediary company in the oil trade for Bulgaria is the Swiss-registered company Litasco, which is a majority shareholder in Lukoil Neftochim Bulgaria. It buys crude oil from Russia’s Lukoil and sells it to the refinery in Bulgaria. In this way, the payment of taxes in Bulgaria is avoided and Russia retains most of the profit.

According to the agreement between the government and Lukoil Neftochim Bulgaria, the refinery can sell its products in the EU until the end of 2024 as long as it starts paying profit taxes in Bulgaria.

“We have achieved a very important step – from January 1, 2023, Lukoil will transfer all production, revenues, and taxes to be paid in Bulgaria, and not, as it was before, in the Netherlands or Switzerland,” Bulgaria’s caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Hristo Alexiev said as quoted in the statement.

He added that the agreement, along with the 33% additional tax on excessive profits, would bring a significant revenue to the Bulgarian budget, estimated at around €350mn for 2023. Alexiev also said the funds would be used to support vulnerable groups.

However, in order to secure that, Lukoil Neftochim would need Russian oil, Alexiev also said. Bulgaria was allowed in June to keep buying oil from Russia for two years so that it can get enough time for the Lukoil Neftochim refinery to adjust its equipment to produce fuels from liquified natural gas. But the EC has repeatedly pointed out that this oil can only be used within the country and not sold in the EU.

On November 22, Radio Free Europe quoted an EU spokesperson as saying that the deal would breach the EU sanctions as fuels produced by Lukoil with oil imported from Russia cannot be sold outside Bulgaria.

In October, the EC also said that Lukoil cannot export petroleum products produced from Russian oil from Bulgaria. However, the caretaker government claimed the position of the EC was misinterpreted by local media.

The government in Sofia insists that the fuels were produced outside Russia therefore they are not under sanctions.

Lukoil Neftohim Bulgaria joined the Lukoil group in 1999. It is the largest oil refinery in the Balkans and it was built so that it can only refine Russian oil. However, the former government led by Kiril Petkov said the refinery could adjust its equipment to produce fuels from oil imported from other countries.

The government’s agreement with Lukoil was criticised by pro-Western analysts and politicians, who have accused President Rumen Radev of acting as a "foreign trade bureau for Russian President Vladimir Putin". In Bulgaria, the president appoints caretaker governments.

Since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, Radev has been positioning himself as increasingly pro-Russian. The caretaker government which took office in the beginning of August, seems to have the same political and economic aspirations and is trying hard to return Bulgaria back to Russian political and energy orbit.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia

Ukraine faces one of worst declines in GDP from a war, says EBRD

EBRD warns of risk of 'zombification'

News

EU releases symbolic gas and preliminary oil cap price numbers

The European Commission released preliminary prices for the gas and oil price caps at a level that is more of a symbolic gesture than the stringent sanctions that will crush the Kremlin's budget that many were hoping for.

Orban sparks diplomatic storm with football scarf featuring Greater Hungary

Ukraine, Romania, Croatia, and Slovakia protested against the gesture, which comes at a time Hungary faces growing isolation in Europe.

Enel to exit Romania as it sees no room for further growth

“Friendly separation” planned just two years after Enel announced €2bn investments in green energy projects in Romania.

Fast food fans fear McDonald’s has left Kazakhstan

Franchisee introduces indefinite closure of all restaurants. Supply issues are cited, but details are scarce.

Relaunch of Russian gas supplies to Azerbaijan raises questions about Baku-Brussels deal

Russia’s Gazprom announced on November 18 it would deliver up to 1bn cubic metres of natural gas to Azerbaijan between now and March under a new contract with the latter country’s state-owned oil firm SOCAR.

EU releases symbolic gas and preliminary oil cap price numbers
5 hours ago
Orban sparks diplomatic storm with football scarf featuring Greater Hungary
5 hours ago
Enel to exit Romania as it sees no room for further growth
6 hours ago
Fast food fans fear McDonald’s has left Kazakhstan
11 hours ago
Relaunch of Russian gas supplies to Azerbaijan raises questions about Baku-Brussels deal
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  2. Europe scrambles in response to reported Russian military strike on Poland
    7 days ago
  3. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    2 months ago
  4. Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
    3 days ago
  5. Russia’s imports recover as trade pivots to the east
    2 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    22 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    23 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    23 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss