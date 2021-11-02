Bulgaria COVID-19 deaths soar to new record but government won't lock down

The situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Bulgaria is critical, with almost all areas in the dark-red zone and a quarter of them having more than 1,000 infected people per 100,000, caretaker Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov said on November 2.

Katsarov’s statement, made at a press conference, came on the day when the country reported the highest ever number of people who died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours – 310 on November 1, along with more than 6,000 new cases.

Despite the critical situation, Katsarov said that the authorities do not plan to tighten restrictions, but called on people not to go out unless necessary, and to get vaccinated.

“The situation is critical and will remain like this in the next two weeks. Please, may we be responsible so that we exit from this crisis stronger,” Katsarov said.

He added that this is the toughest coronavirus wave of all. Katsarov also addressed medical workers, saying he was aware of the tough job they have at the moment.

“I know how difficult it is for them physically, mentally and emotionally, but I can say that I am proud of them when I see what they are doing to the best they can. But this is not just a health crisis, this is a national disaster,” Katsarov said.

Representatives of the patients’, doctors’ and nurses’ organisations made similar appeals at the same press conference. Katsarov called on the other participants of the press conference to stand and hold hands as a symbol of their unity in the call for joint action to vaccinate and contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

However, Katsarov’s actions were accepted with controversy. Critics of the soft measures said they expected more specific actions, including a two-week full lockdown, and subsequent easing of restrictions only for people with green COVID-19 certificates, as well as decisions on the start of widespread regular testing of children so that they can return to schools.

Katsarov was also attacked by the leader of Gerb, former prime minister Boyko Borissov, who accused him and President Rumen Radev of being responsible for the current crisis.