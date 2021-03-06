Bulgaria has EU's poorest regions

Bulgaria has EU's poorest regions
By bne IntelliNews March 6, 2021

GDP per capita in Bulgaria, expressed in terms of national purchasing power standards (PPS), was the lowest in the EU in 2019, according to GDP and employment data published by Eurostat.

In the North-West region of Bulgaria, the GDP per capita was the lowest, at just 32% of the EU average. Bulgaria’s other non-capital regions occupy the remaining lowest places.

In the North-Central region, the GDP per capita stood at 35% of EU’s average, followed by the South-Central (37%), South-East (40%) and North-East (41%) regions.

The leading regions in the ranking of regional GDP per capita in 2019, after Luxembourg (260% of the EU average), were Southern (240%) in Ireland, Prague (205%) in Czechia, Brussels in Belgium and Eastern & Midland in Ireland (both 202%) as well as Hamburg (195%) in Germany.

“In 2019, regional GDP per person employed ranged from €12,700 in North-Central in Bulgaria to €205,500 in Southern in Ireland, compared with the EU average of €66,800,” the EC noted in a statement on the release of data.

Meanwhile, three Bulgarian regions scored the lowest for labour productivity: North-Central (€12,700), South-Central (€13,000) and North-West (€13,400).

Data

Romania’s January retail sales point to more cautious household sentiment

Romania's retail sales volume index increased by 1.6% y/y in January amid expectations of an austerity budget for 2021.

NBU raises key policy rate 50bp to 6.5%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reversed its easing policy and hiked rates for the first time since June 2020 by 50bp to 6.5% at its monetary policy meeting on March 4.

Russia’s services PMI positive at 52.2, but down slightly from January

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index registered 52.2 in February, down slightly from 52.7 in January. The latest reading signalled a modest rate of expansion that was slower than the long-run series average.

North Macedonia’s GDP posts slim contraction of 0.7% y/y in 4Q20

Better performance in Q4 left North Macedonia with a 4.5% GDP contraction for 2020.

Hungarian Q4 growth in GDP revised up to 1.4%

Services dragged the economy down, contributing a 3.2pp decline in Q4.

Reports

