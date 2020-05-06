Bulgaria not to extend state of emergency after May 13

Bulgaria’s government asked the parliament not to extend the state of emergency after May 13 and proposed a law that would allow it to implement the restrictions needed to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The country declared the state of emergency on March 13 but started easing restrictions in the last few days.

The parliament is due to debate the proposed new legislation on May 8. It would amend the health act and would allow the health minister to extend the anti-epidemic measures if necessary.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria remains relatively low at below 2,000 as of May 6. Some doctors believe the actual number is above 500,000 but the authorities are not doing mass testing. The death toll also remains low at 84 cases so far.

According to the amendments, the health minister will be allowed to impose restrictions on the whole country or parts of it depending on the situation.