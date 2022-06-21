Bulgaria posts highest inflation in SEE amongst EU peers

Bulgaria posts highest inflation in SEE amongst EU peers
Bulgaria has the highest rate of inflation in SE Europe, while Slovenia has the lowest / wiki
By bne IntelliNews June 21, 2022

Bulgaria posted the highest level of inflation in Southeastern Europe amongst EU members after annual inflation hit 13.4% in May, according to Eurostat’s provisional data.

Inflation is soaring around the world, leading to fears of stagflation, largely driven by ballooning food prices and made worse by supply chain disruption related to the pandemic and more recently by the war in Ukraine.

Inflation in Southeastern Europe is high and Bulgaria’s result is the fifth highest in the 27-member EU.

On a month-on-month basis, Slovenia posted an even higher result with prices increasing 2.0% in May, Eurostat said, followed by Bulgaria’s 1.3%.

The lowest rate of inflation in the region was recorded by Slovenia with an annualised rate of 8.7%, just 0.1 percentage point below the EU average.

Currently France and Malta both have the lowest rate of inflation in the EU at 5.8%, followed by Finland with 7.1%. The Baltics have the highest annual rates of inflation, led by Estonia with 20.1%, Lithuania with 18.5% and Latvia with 16.8%.

 

SEE inflation in May

 

May annual rate

May monthly rate

Bulgaria

13.4

1.3

Croatia

10.7

1.2

Greece

10.5

0.9

Romania

12.4

1.2

Slovenia

8.7

2.0

EU average

8.8

1.0

source: Eurostat

 

Data

Hungary’s jobless rate inches down to 3.5% in May

Hungary's jobless rate would be closer to 5% if workers in public work schemes were included.

Polish retail sales growth eases to 8.2% y/y in May

Consumption trends are normalising after disruption caused by the inflow of Ukrainian refugees and the low base effect from last year.

Ruble rises to seven-year high, best performing currency in the world

Russia’s ruble jumped 6% against the euro on June 21 to a seven-year high, making it the best performing currency in the world.

Polish PPI inflation accelerates to 24.7% y/y in May

The index grew sharply due to expensive energy commodities and industrial metals, their prices driven up by the war in Ukraine.

Moldova’s industrial production rises by 0.2% y/y in 4M22 despite disappointing April figures

Figures for industrial sectors vary widely with a 42.6% for food processing as Moldova substitutes for lost imports from Ukraine, and a 50% fall in production of electric equipment in January-April.

Dismiss