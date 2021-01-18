Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions

Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Daily new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria.
By bne IntelliNews January 18, 2021

Bulgaria’s government is considering gradually starting lifting the restrictions it has imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), making re-opening schools and sports facilities and easier access to healthcare its priorities, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on January 18 at a press conference live broadcasted by BNT.

There is growing frustration over the restrictions. Owners of restaurants, bars, night clubs and cafes have threatened to open in February even if the government does not allow them to as they are facing bankruptcy, news outlet Dnevnik reported.

Angelov responded that they are not a priority at the moment. However, Social Affairs Minister Denitsa Sacheva explained that the government is considering whether to gradually re-open restaurants, cafes and bars at winter resorts.

According to Angelov, the government intends to allow students from fifth to twelfth grade to return to school for three weeks and then study at home again. The goal is to have a lower number of students at schools in order to reduce the risk of a new spike in coronavirus cases. Those students have been at home since the autumn.

Sacheva suggested that shopping malls would remain closed for longer. On the other hand, if the easing of restrictions does not lead to a sharp rise of coronavirus cases, the government is likely to lift further restrictions every two weeks, Sacheva said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn

ING THINK: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?

Heavy flooding causes chaos in parts of Southeast Europe

News

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year and condemned Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko's oppressions

Russian opposition activist Navalny calls for supporters to take to the streets this weekend

Jailed anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny calls on Russians across the country to take to the streets this weekend, Saturday January 23. “Do not be silent. Resist. Take to the streets – not for me, but for you."

Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’

Government has reportedly also not abandoned plans to build a new plant. Facility was hit by devastating earthquake in 1988.

Turkcell denies any affiliation with $1.6bn loan in default extended by Ziraat Bank to Virgin Islands company

Lender said it extended capital to company owned by Turkish mogul Mehmet Emin Karamehmet for taking back his stake in mobile operator from Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group. But it seems the stake is not worth the loan amount.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home

Russian anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny was arrested at passport control as he retuned home after spending five months in Germany recovering from a poison attack that immediately sparked an outpouring of commendation.

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
7 hours ago
Russian opposition activist Navalny calls for supporters to take to the streets this weekend
17 hours ago
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
13 hours ago
Turkcell denies any affiliation with $1.6bn loan in default extended by Ziraat Bank to Virgin Islands company
2 days ago
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    9 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    6 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    2 days ago
  4. One of Russia’s biggest wood product companies, Segezha could be Sistema’s next IPO
    3 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
    6 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    9 days ago
  2. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    13 days ago
  3. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    22 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    6 days ago
  5. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss