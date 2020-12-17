Bulgaria’s government extends lockdown, increases state aid

Bulgaria’s government decided on December 17 to extend the lockdown until the end of January and to increase state aid to companies to help them to retain their employees.

At the end of November, the government imposed a lockdown, closing all schools, universities, shopping malls, restaurants and leisure facilities as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases was rising sharply.

After the lockdown was imposed, the authorities said they have registered a slight downward trend but the change was not that significant and the measures, which were supposed to end on December 21, will be extended.

The only exception from the current measures will be that schools will be opened for students from first to fourth grade on January 4. That has angered parents of older children who will continue online classes for yet another month.

Moreover, some sports facilities remained open to adults but are banned for children and many parents have complained their kids are showing signs of anxiety or depression already.

At the same time, the government said it will increase the support to employers to retain jobs. As of January 1, employees of businesses that were forced to close during the lockdown will receive from the state 75% of their gross wages. Currently, they receive 80% of the minimum wage.

However, the government’s measures aimed at helping companies have been widely criticised as ineffective and useless.

Meanwhile, epidemiologists have also criticised the government’s measures, saying that the authorities do not have a clear plan on how to deal with the pandemic.