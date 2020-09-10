Bulgaria’s industrial production falls 6% y/y in July

Bulgaria's industrial production decreased 6% year on year in July, after declining 7.7% y/y in June, affected badly by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the tough restrictions imposed by the government as of March 13 and partially lifted in mid-May.

The negative performance in July was due to the poor performance of the mining, manufacturing and utilities sectors, according to working-day adjusted statistics office data.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly comparison basis, output increased 2.3% in July after going up by 6.1% in June.

Manufacturing production moved down 5.7% y/y in July, after decreasing by 9.7% y/y in June. Within manufacturing, the biggest y/y increased was registered for the production of goods from other non-metallic minerals (up 7.6% y/y) in July. The manufacturing not classified anywhere else posted the biggest decline in July, falling by 32.2% y/y, followed by tobacco and tobacco products (down 28% y/y).

Mining output contracted 3.1% y/y after rising by 16.4% y/y in June.

Utilities output fell 9.9% y/y in July, deepening from a 8.5% y/y decline in June.