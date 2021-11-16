Bulgaria’s inflation jumps to 6% y/y in October

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased by 6% y/y in October, beating the nine-year peak reached a month ago when CPI grew by 4.8% y/y. The consumer price index (CPI) moved up 5.4% compared to December and by 1.8% month on month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 15.
Food prices increased by 5.9% y/y in October, after rising by 4.4% y/y in September. Annual consumer price inflation was more significant in transport (up 19.7% y/y), housing (up 9% y/y), arts and entertainment (up 6.9% y/y) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 5.9% y/y).
Compared to the previous month, clothing prices increased the most, by 8.3%, while prices of communications and education dropped by 0.2% each.
The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased 5.2% y/y in October, after rising 4% y/y in September. The HICP was up 1.3% m/m in October.
The IMF has projected that consumer price inflation will reach 1.6% in 2021 and 2022.