Bulgaria’s inflation jumps to 6% y/y in October

By bne IntelliNews November 16, 2021

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased by 6% y/y in October, beating the nine-year peak reached a month ago when CPI grew by 4.8% y/y. The consumer price index (CPI) moved up 5.4% compared to December and by 1.8% month on month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 15.

Food prices increased by 5.9% y/y in October, after rising by 4.4% y/y in September. Annual consumer price inflation was more significant in transport (up 19.7% y/y), housing (up 9% y/y), arts and entertainment (up 6.9% y/y) and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 5.9% y/y).

Compared to the previous month, clothing prices increased the most, by 8.3%, while prices of communications and education dropped by 0.2% each.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased 5.2% y/y in October, after rising 4% y/y in September. The HICP was up 1.3% m/m in October.

The IMF has projected that consumer price inflation will reach 1.6% in 2021 and 2022.

Serbia's FX reserves at €16.3bn in October

Serbia’s gross NBS FX reserves amounted to €16.3bn at end-October, covering 145% of money supply (M1) and more than six months' worth of the country's import of goods and services, which is twice the level prescribed by the adequacy standard

High food and energy prices push Serbia's inflation to 6.6%

Drought in Serbia adds to upward pressure from high international food and energy prices.

Georgia’s exports hit new record in October after 32% y/y growth

In January-October, the country’s exports rose by 24.9% y/y to $3.39bn and by 11% compared to the same period of 2019.

Polish CPI’s October surge confirmed at 6.8% y/y

The ongoing surge in consumer prices has spurred the National Bank of Poland into action twice already, raising interest rates from their all-time low of 0.1% to 1.25% in October and November.

Chip crunch and refinery accident send Romania’s industry to five-year low

Romania’s seasonally-adjusted industrial production index plunged by 4.6% in the third quarter of the year.

