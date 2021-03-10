Bulgaria's retail sales fell 3.9% y/y during January lockdown

Bulgarian retail sales (at constant prices) contracted 3.9% year on year in January, easing from the revised 10.7% y/y fall in December, the statistics office reported on March 10.

Bulgaria imposed a lockdown at the end of November to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), closing all restaurants, night clubs, bars, cafes, shopping malls, sports and recreation facilities. Schools were also closed, though re-opened for younger children at the beginning of January.

The fall in January was due to plunging non-food and motor fuel sales, according to working day adjusted statistics office data.

According to the latest available GDP data, individual final consumption of households dropped by a real 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Retail sales of food, beverages and tobacco went up 2.2% y/y in January, after falling by revised 7.6% y/y in December. Sales of non-food products (except fuel) contracted 1.9% y/y, after decreasing by revised 8.2% y/y in December. Automotive fuel sales plunged 21.8% y/y in January, after declining by 27% y/y in December.