Bulgarian business climate indicator keeps rising in June

Bulgarian business climate indicator keeps rising in June
By bne IntelliNews June 29, 2020

Bulgaria's overall business climate indicator increased 11.4 points m/m in June after going up 11.8 points m/m in May, statistics office data showed on June 29. The business climate improved in industry, construction, retail trade and services.

The indicator declined in March and April as Bulgaria declared a state of emergency in mid-March and imposed tough restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), which affected many sectors of the economy immediately. However, it started rising in May after relaxation of most of the restrictions.

In June, the composite business climate indicator in industry increased 9.7 points m/m with the assessment of the business situation of companies being optimistic.

The composite business climate indicator in construction increased 14.4 points m/m in June thanks to the positive expectations the situation of the sector.

In retail trade, the indicator increased 15.8 points m/m, also thanks to the more optimistic expectations for the coming months.

The composite business climate indicator in services increased 7 points m/m in June, thanks to the positive expectations for the coming six months.

Bulgaria's industrial production decreased 15.7% year on year in April, after declining 6.9% y/y in Mar. Construction output decreased 15% year on year in April, after falling by revised 13.8% y/y in March. Retail sales (at constant prices) contracted 19.9% year on year in April, worsening from the 14.6% y/y fall in March.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Economic sentiment in CEE picks up in June, but still deeply depressed

BALKAN BLOG: Gangster-style photos from Bulgarian PM’s bedroom ratchet up dirty war with anonymous enemy

Illicit cigarette consumption declines in eastern EU states

Data

COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe

WHO warns of a “very serious resurgence” that risks pushing healthcare systems “to the brink” in 10 countries from the region after lockdowns were eased.

Turkey burnt through estimated $11bn of reserves in May

Central bank’s open swap stock jumped to $52bn at end-May from $36bn a month ago.

Economic sentiment in CEE picks up in June, but still deeply depressed

The economic sentiment indicators started to pick up again in June across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), but there are big differences between the countries as they start to recover from the coronacrisis at their own speeds

Turkey’s central bank halts rates easing cycle surprising markets

Analyst now expects benchmark to be left on hold over rest of this year and next with tightening not ruled out given Turkey’s large external debts and vulnerability to renewed financial market turbulence.

Slovenia’s retail trade increases in May after three-month decline

Retail sales back up after more shops open during easing of lockdown.

COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
11 hours ago
Turkey burnt through estimated $11bn of reserves in May
18 hours ago
Economic sentiment in CEE picks up in June, but still deeply depressed
22 hours ago
Turkey’s central bank halts rates easing cycle surprising markets
4 days ago
Slovenia’s retail trade increases in May after three-month decline
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    4 days ago
  2. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    6 days ago
  3. Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms
    1 day ago
  4. US fund manager Michael Calvey diagnosed with cancer, appealing against his house arrest
    6 days ago
  5. High-profile tennis players test positive for coronavirus after Croatia tournament
    7 days ago
  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    1 month ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    1 month ago
  5. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss