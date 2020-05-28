Bulgarian police arrest deputy minister over illegal waste imports

Bulgarian police arrest deputy minister over illegal waste imports
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia May 28, 2020

Bulgaria’s prosecution on May 28 arrested Deputy Environment Protection Minister Krassimir Zhivkov and five others over alleged involvement in the illegal import of waste from Italy, Siyka Mileva, spokeswoman of chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev, said at a press conference broadcasted by bTV.

The arrests followed raids on the offices of the environment protection ministry, two houses owned by Zhivkov and properties of two businessmen, the brothers Plamen and Atanas Bobokovi, bTV reported earlier on the same day.

“According to the gathered evidence, the deputy minister has refused to issue notifications for notifications for export from Bulgaria, therefore forcing producers to deliver the waste to controlled by him legal entities that have permits for [waste] processing,” Mileva said.

She also said that Zhivkov put pressure on employees of the ministry to issue notifications for imports of dangerous waste to companies that do not meet the requirements.

Although the prosecution has not yet issued an official statement on the raids and the arrests, local media reported that they were related to illegal imports of waste from Italy.

In December 2019, local media revealed reports that Italian authorities were investigating illegal exports of garbage to Bulgaria from the Italian mafia, reportedly to be burned in local power plants. Former environment protection minister Neno Dimov said the environment ministry had not received applications for waste imports from Italy. Subsequently, he was charged with covering up the imports.

According to bTV, prosecutors have gathered evidence that the Bobokovi brothers imported the waste from Italy although they do not have a permit to burn it. Allegedly, the waste was not sorted properly to be burnt safely by other companies.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

LONG READ: The Growers - a handful of countries in New Europe are coping with the coronacrisis and are still expanding

Movie night at the airport

CONFERENCE CALL: 5G to turbocharge post-COVID recovery

News

Bosnian Federation’s prime minister detained over import of useless ventilators from China

Fadil Novalic was arrested over the ventilators imported by a fruit processing firm with no medical experience. His party called the move a well planned “coup” intended to harm his credibility.

Turkish Treasury taps $3bn from domestic paper sales to local banks ahead of eurobond redemption

Turkey’s state banks sold around $44bn of hard currency in first four months of this year and $77bn since start of 2019 to support embattled lira, analyst’s calculations indicate. May expected to bring 2020 sales to $50bn+.

Hungary’s Wizz Air uses crisis to aggressively take on competition by expanding to new routes

Wizz Air has opened four new bases in the last couple of days, taking on the sector’s heavyweights such as Ryanair and Easyjet.

Russia's Sberbank opens a commodity trading subsidiary in Zug in Switzerland

Sber Trading Swiss AG based in Zug, Switzerland, will become the main hub of Sberbank's international physical commodity trading business

Trump Towers Istanbul partner ‘lobbied White House for vast expansion of US-Turkey trade’

News service uses documents deposited by PR firm to reveal Mehmet Ali Yalcindag’s activities. Now head of Turkey-US Business Council, the businessman, once called a “close friend” by Donald Trump, is pushing to build up agriculture and LNG shipments.

Bosnian Federation’s prime minister detained over import of useless ventilators from China
14 hours ago
Turkish Treasury taps $3bn from domestic paper sales to local banks ahead of eurobond redemption
17 hours ago
Hungary’s Wizz Air uses crisis to aggressively take on competition by expanding to new routes
16 hours ago
Russia's Sberbank opens a commodity trading subsidiary in Zug in Switzerland
17 hours ago
Trump Towers Istanbul partner ‘lobbied White House for vast expansion of US-Turkey trade’
19 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    2 days ago
  2. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    10 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s VTB trapped in a London lockdown until 2024
    2 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Waking Sleeping Beauty: shaking up Uzbekistan’s banking sector
    3 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    10 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    24 days ago
  3. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    2 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss