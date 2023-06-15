Bulgarians most likely to deliberately buy fake products

Bulgarians are the top purchasers of counterfeit products in Europe, according to a study by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

While Europeans are becoming more aware of the risks associated with counterfeits and illegal content, price remains a key factor for young consumers who consider buying fakes acceptable.

Among the surveyed countries, Bulgaria leads with 24% intentionally purchasing counterfeits, followed by Spain (20%), Ireland (19%), Luxembourg (19%), and Romania (18%).

80% of Europeans believe criminal organisations produce counterfeits, while 82% see risks in accessing illegal digital content.

13% of Europeans intentionally bought counterfeits, rising to 26% among 15-24 year-olds but dropping to 6% for 55-64 year-olds and below 5% for those over 65.

Affordability is a major deterrent to buying counterfeit products, with 43% of respondents citing a more reasonable price for authentic goods as the top reason for avoiding fakes. Other factors include concerns about poor quality (27%), safety issues (25%) and legal repercussions (21%).

The study also highlights consumer uncertainty regarding product authenticity. Nearly 40% have questioned the genuineness of their purchases, with significant variations across EU member states. Romania recorded the highest percentage, with 72% of consumers experiencing doubts, while Denmark and the Netherlands had the lowest figures at 26%.

Christian Archambeau, executive director of EUIPO, emphasised the importance of understanding consumer perceptions to facilitate meaningful dialogues and awareness campaigns. He said: "The latest edition of the IP Perception study provides new insights into the perception of intellectual property rights infringement and reaffirms the need for consumer protection. It also confirms positive developments regarding awareness and the availability of digital content from legal sources."