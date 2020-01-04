Burger King starts accepting Bitcoin Cash payments in Slovenia

Burger King starts accepting Bitcoin Cash payments in Slovenia
By bne IntelliNews January 4, 2020

A Burger King restaurant in Slovenia has started accepting payments in Bitcoin Cash (BCH), making it the first restaurant of the chain to carry out transactions in the cryptocurrency, a video posted on social media showed on December 20.

The video, tweeted by Dejan Roljic, CEO of Eligma, a company active on the crypto market, showed two Bitcoin Cash users paying for their food using BCH from their mobile wallets.

“It’s official BurgerKing just accepted BitcoinCash and GoC token as a payment option in Slovenia,”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turnover of Czech e-shops increased to a record CZK161bn in 2019

Romanian telecom group RCS&RDS reportedly plans €1bn bond issues in 2020

COMMENT: Russia poised to lead the global digital agenda with the world’s largest track & trace system

Tech

Turnover of Czech e-shops increased to a record CZK161bn in 2019

The Czechs spent a record CZK161bn (€6.3bn) for goods bought in e-shops in 2019, up by 15% year-on-year, based on data published by Shoptet company which runs almost half of Czech e-market

Romanian telecom group RCS&RDS reportedly plans €1bn bond issues in 2020

The company has financed its sharp expansion over the last few years by aggressive borrowing. It is now eyeing the mobile telecommunication operations of Deutsche Telekom in Romania.

Romanian AI startup AlphaBlock plans IPO in 2020

Venture capital backed AlphaBlock develops investment management solutions based on AI, which are validated with blockchain technology.

BlaBlaCar completes acquisition of bus ticketing platform Busfor

Altair Capital targets $200mn to launch third fund targeting Russian-speaking countries

Igor Ryabenkiy, the founder of VC firm Altair Capital, announced plans to launch a third, $200mn fund. Three quarters of this amount have already been committed by five unnamed investors, Ryabenkiy claimed in an interview with Inc. Russia, reports Ea

Turnover of Czech e-shops increased to a record CZK161bn in 2019
2 days ago
Romanian telecom group RCS&RDS reportedly plans €1bn bond issues in 2020
4 hours ago
Romanian AI startup AlphaBlock plans IPO in 2020
17 days ago
BlaBlaCar completes acquisition of bus ticketing platform Busfor
18 days ago
Altair Capital targets $200mn to launch third fund targeting Russian-speaking countries
18 days ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    1 month ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    6 days ago
  3. Bone-chilling threat to US issued by successor to assassinated Iranian general
    2 days ago
  4. Iranian general mocks “Mr Trump the gambler”, derides his “nightclub” language
    1 year ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Turkey (Part I of V)
    1 month ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    1 month ago
  2. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    12 days ago
  3. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    18 days ago
  4. What will Belarus gain from the proposed merger with Russia?
    24 days ago
  5. Russia, Ukraine strike preliminary gas transit deal
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss