CEE monthly bond wrap: CIS bond market off to a strong start in 2020

CEE monthly bond wrap: CIS bond market off to a strong start in 2020
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) had its strongest start to the year in the last five years with a total $3.3bn raised from 10 issues.
By Ben Aris in Berlin March 5, 2020

Bond markets in emerging Europe were off to a strong start in January but the impact of the coronavirus was already visible by February as bond issues began to drop off.

Central Europe issued $7.6bn worth of paper in 13 issues in January, the most issued in the first month of the year in the last five years. However, February saw the volume drop to $1.7bn with only two issues, the least in the last five years. The only bond of note issued in Central Europe in February was a €1.5bn note from Poland that matures in 2025.

The markets in Eastern Europe were a lot more active and the pandemic fears were still muted in February and the bond market unaffected. As the market sold off very heavily on the last day of the month it is likely that most of the impact from the virus fears will only appear in the March results which are likely to be subdued.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) had its strongest start to the year in the last five years with a total $3.3bn raised from 10 issues. That is well ahead of the $246mn raised the year before, $2.6bn raised in 2018 and $2.3bn raised in 2017, a vintage year for bond issues in the CIS.

The notable non-Russian issues in the CIS were a $500mn bond from Vodafone Ukraine that carries a 6.2% coupon and will mature in 2025, and a KZT62.5bn sovereign issue from the Development Bank of Kazakhstan that has a 10.75% coupon and will also mature in five years.

As usual most of the activity was from Russian companies with several bluechips coming to market. State-owned gas giant Gazprom raised $2bn with a bond that carries a 3.25% coupon that matures in 2030. Russian internet giant Yandex raised $1.25bn with a five-year note that has a 0.75% coupon. And steel pipemaker TMK raised $500mn with a seven-year bond with a coupon of 4.7%.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine international reserves grew by 1.3% m/m in February

4% dividends announced by Turk Telekom, BIM, Sabanci and Soda Sanayi

Russia’s IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index fell slightly in February but composite index remains in the black

Data

Ukraine international reserves grew by 1.3% m/m in February

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.3% month on month, or by $330mn, to $26.623bn in February, according to the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Albania’s net electricity production plunges 39.1% in 2019

Albania is almost entirely dependent on hydropower for its electricity, and thus the amount of power produced can vary widely from one season to another depending on the weather.

Romania’s retail sales defy expectations and rise by 11% y/y in January

The retail sales volume index in Romania increased by 11.1% y/y in January — exactly when retail sales were expected to slightly ease, but instead achieved the highest annual increase in nearly two years.

Russia’s IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index fell slightly in February but composite index remains in the black

The services sector has been consistently growing in the last few years as an increasingly large part of the economy goes online and, since December 2019, real incomes have started to grow again.

Czech economy saw weakest growth last year since 2016, growth expected to slow in 2020

The growth of the Czech economy posted the weakest figures since 2016, down to 2.4% year-on-year in 2019 from 2.8% in 2018, driven by the domestic demand, according to the Czech Statistics Office (CSO) report published on January 3.

Ukraine international reserves grew by 1.3% m/m in February
5 hours ago
Albania’s net electricity production plunges 39.1% in 2019
3 days ago
Romania’s retail sales defy expectations and rise by 11% y/y in January
4 days ago
Russia’s IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index fell slightly in February but composite index remains in the black
4 days ago
Czech economy saw weakest growth last year since 2016, growth expected to slow in 2020
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    1 day ago
  2. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    5 days ago
  3. First three cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Czech Republic
    6 days ago
  4. Iran’s “advisory center in northern Syria” reportedly issued veiled threat to Turkish forces
    4 days ago
  5. Kremlin: Turkish planes enter Syria air space at own risk
    7 days ago
  1. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    21 days ago
  2. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    1 day ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    17 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    5 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss