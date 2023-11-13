Central Bank of Iran partners with fintechs to advance smart financial services

Central Bank of Iran partners with fintechs to advance smart financial services
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 13, 2023

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has expressed its commitment to advancing smart banking services, emphasizing collaboration with fintechs in this endeavor, IBENA reported on November 13.

Over the past five years, the CBI has actively worked on fostering digital innovation, unveiling the initial draft of fintech regulations. The bank sees significant progress in the country's electronic payment and e-banking sectors over the past decade, creating a conducive environment for the adoption of technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

Peyman Qorbani, the head of the Monetary and Banking Research Institution, anticipates that smart banking services will greatly enhance the quality and scope of financial services while simultaneously improving transparency in financial markets. The CBI is optimistic about the positive impact of these services on expanding financial inclusion in Iran.

The CBI has already implemented smart solutions in the credit rating system, interbank check network, and microlending services, achieving successful outcomes. It is also actively working on integrating AI into digital banking platforms for personalized services, identifying suspicious transactions, and ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

Kashef Company, a CBI-affiliate overseeing an anti-fraud platform, reported that AI detected 29,000 cases of illegal financial activities, mainly related to online betting and casinos, conducted by 330,000 individuals since March 2022. The CBI is set to launch its smart platform for assessing customers' creditworthiness in the coming months.

The CBI's current strategy underscores a notable shift, with a focus on the influential role of Generation Z in shaping Iran's economic future. Fintechs are expected to play a pivotal role in developing and regulating these innovative platforms.

About 600 AI companies currently operate in Iran. Fintechs recommend a focus on developing infrastructure and leveraging startup potential rather than significant investments in tech tools.


 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Central Asia land degradation data demonstrates rapid advance of crisis worldwide says UNCCD

Iran registers 75% rise in e-commerce transactions

Bank deposits flourish in Iran with private banks amassing over $8bn in 7 months - led by Pasargad

News

The US-led price cap on Russian oil exports has failed and “almost no Russian oil is being sold for less than $60”

The US-led price cap on Russian oil exports has failed and “almost no Russian oil is being sold for less than $60” the Financial Times reported on November 14, according to Western experts and Russian export data.

Turkish power generator Karpowership to start supplying South Africa electricity in 2024

Turkey’s power generator Karpowership, which has the world's largest fleet of floating power stations, expects to start producing 450 MW of electricity in South Africa in 2024.

Ukraine’s 2024 budget is missing $29bn of international funding

Ukraine’s 2024 budget is missing $29bn of international funding, according to Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, who admits that the government is now hunting for ways to make up the shortfall, Interfax Ukraine reported on November 13.

Top EU diplomat wants Western Balkans involved in bloc’s foreign policy

High Representative Josep Borrell says Western Balkans should be involved in decision-making ahead of accession.

Incoming Slovak government suspends press passes of liberal media

President criticises the sowing of division in society by branding media as “enemy ones” or “friendly ones”.

The US-led price cap on Russian oil exports has failed and “almost no Russian oil is being sold for less than $60”
3 hours ago
Turkish power generator Karpowership to start supplying South Africa electricity in 2024
10 hours ago
Ukraine’s 2024 budget is missing $29bn of international funding
11 hours ago
Top EU diplomat wants Western Balkans involved in bloc’s foreign policy
14 hours ago
Incoming Slovak government suspends press passes of liberal media
14 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    14 days ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?
    8 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    4 days ago
  4. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    1 day ago
  5. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    12 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    14 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    21 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss