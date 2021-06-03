Central Europe set for interest rate hikes, predicts Capital Economics

Central Europe set for interest rate hikes, predicts Capital Economics
The Czech central bank is predicted to raise rates by 200bps by the end of 2023.
By bne IntelliNews June 3, 2021

Central Europe is facing a prolonged period of higher inflation that is likely to lead to interest rate hikes, Capital Economics predicted in a new research note.

“We think that the risks over the coming years are skewed to a prolonged period of much higher inflation and, subsequently, more aggressive monetary tightening,” wrote Liam Peach, economist at Capital Economics.

The macro-economic forecaster predicts that the Czech and Hungarian central banks will start to raise rates this year, and Poland will follow in 2023. Furthermore, it forecasts that those hikes will be more significant than many expect, with, for example, the Czech central bank hiking rates by 200bps by the end of 2003.

However, the Hungarian and Polish central banks are likely to drag their heels, it predicts. “Our view is that there will be more aggressive tightening in Poland and Hungary from 2024 when inflation becomes stronger and more persistent.”

Capital Economics points out that Central Europe was already facing upward price pressure from rising wages before the COVID-19 pandemic (rather than the deflation of Western Europe), and that this has now been reinforced by supply chain problems, which have pushed up input prices. In addition food and commodity prices have also created price pressures this year.

Forward-looking PMI figures for May released this week showed that the input and output components of the manufacturing confidence index were at record levels in Czechia and Poland. Producer price inflation was at its highest level since 2001 in Hungary.

Moreover, Capital Economics argues, Central Europe looks likely to close the output gap faster than other emerging markets as it opens up after the pandemic lockdown. RBI has predicted that the region will enjoy a 'V-shaped recovery' after a milder downturn than Western Europe.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey sees surprise drop in inflation to 16.6% in May

RIMMER: Peker has him in his pocket

Kazakh annual CPI inflation at 7.2% in May

News

Illegal organ transplant scandal revealed at Bulgarian VIP hospital

Kidneys from young living donors from Moldova and Ukraine transplanted into hospital’s rich international patients.

Turkey ‘possibly behind world’s first battlefield killing by autonomous combat drone’

UN report identifies use of ‘killer robot’ Kargu-2 in Libya skirmish.

Budapest district mayor renames streets after Dalai Lama and Uighur martyrs in protest against China’s Fudan University

Opposition attacks €1.5bn cost of Communist Chinese university, as well as way it will take land away from planned Student City.

Agreement to revive Iran nuclear deal ‘now not expected until August’

Hopes it could be in place ahead of June 18 Iranian presidential election may have been dashed.

US sanctions Bulgarian officials and businessmen over involvement in significant corruption

US Treasury's largest action tackling corruption to date targets two high-profile businessmen and several ex-officials.

Illegal organ transplant scandal revealed at Bulgarian VIP hospital
1 hour ago
Turkey ‘possibly behind world’s first battlefield killing by autonomous combat drone’
2 hours ago
Budapest district mayor renames streets after Dalai Lama and Uighur martyrs in protest against China’s Fudan University
17 hours ago
Agreement to revive Iran nuclear deal ‘now not expected until August’
1 day ago
US sanctions Bulgarian officials and businessmen over involvement in significant corruption
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    2 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    3 days ago
  3. Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    1 day ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    24 days ago
  5. ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey entering an era of violence
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    21 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    24 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    12 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    29 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss