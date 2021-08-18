Central European economies bounce back from the pandemic

Central European economies bounce back from the pandemic
Hungary’s GDP soared by 17.7% y/y in Q2.
By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2021

Central Europe is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic-induced recession and Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already surpassed their end 2019 GDP levels, showed second quarter figures released over the past few weeks.

Western Europe’s recovery has boosted industrial export demand and investment, while the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has boosted domestic demand and the service sector. Meanwhile, fiscal spending remains loose as special pandemic government spending measures are only gradually being wound down.

Economic growth speeded up in all the Visegrad countries in q/q terms, and the y/y increases compared to the low base in 2Q2019 were eye-popping: Hungary’s GDP soared by 17.7% y/y, Poland’s by 10.7% and Slovakia’s by 10.2%, with Czechia, which has yet to reach 4Q2019 levels, bringing up the rear with a still impressive 7.8%.

“The continued strong performance in most of the region’s economies means that recoveries in CEE remain near the front of the EM pack and ahead of most other European economies,” said Capital Economics in a research note published on August 17.

A return to lockdowns in response to a further wave of infections in the autumn would obviously change the picture, though vaccination rates are slowly increasing and should provide some protection.

“We expect the recovery to remain strong in the second half of this year, although low vaccine coverage clouds the outlook in some economies,” it added, pointing to Bulgaria and Romania, rather than Central Europe.

Capital Economics said the relative speed of reopening lay behind the different growth rates, with Hungary able to relax its COVID-19 measures earlier because of its fast vaccine rollout.

Capital Economics said that Czechia remains a clear outlier, with GDP still around 5% below where it was prior to the pandemic, because the severity of its past lockdowns has weighed on overall activity.

Czechia has also been hit by the global supply bottlenecks, which have restricted manufacturing growth.

"The preliminary GDP figures for 2Q21 thus showed that problems in supply and demand chains are indeed a strong brake on the industrially-oriented Czech economy and that Czech households have not yet rushed into spending," said Miroslav Novak, an analyst at Akcenta. 

Central Europe is also ahead of Western Europe in the way central banks have begun tightening monetary policy in response to the economic recovery. The strong growth in the region already prompted the Hungarian and Czech central banks to raise rates twice this summer, most recently in July and August, with analysts pencilling in further rate rises before the end of the year. The Polish central bank is still holding out, though some analysts are predicting it will buckle before the end of the year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Erdogan’s field is economics. All bets on Turkish inflation are off

Food prices in Armenia hit generational high

Romania’s GDP rises by 1.8% q/q in Q2, below expectations

Opinion

ASH: US pulls out of Afghanistan to focus on China problem, but that is harder now

The fact the Biden administration pulled the plug on allies and friends in Afghanistan, and against the advice of allies in Nato, just affirms its all encompassing focus on China in foreign policy.

COMMENT: Three decades of achievements and many challenges for Moldova

As it approaches its 30th anniversary of independence, Moldova has never had better conditions to carry out reforms than it does today.

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Reflections on Metternich and the Austrian Balkans

The region that comprised the former Yugoslavia has strongly influenced Austria and continues to do so.

ASH: Confusion over the details of the new Belarus sanctions but they will work

Putting a few concluding remarks around the latest Western sanctions iteration around Belarus. There is some confusion around what has been done, or not, but the bottom line is the screw has tightened and western firms are unlikely to do business.

Perspectives | Augmented Azerbaijan? The return of Azerbaijani irredentism

For decades Azerbaijan denounced Armenian irredentism. Now it is advancing expansionary territorial claims of its own as it seeks to impose peace on its terms.

ASH: US pulls out of Afghanistan to focus on China problem, but that is harder now
2 days ago
COMMENT: Three decades of achievements and many challenges for Moldova
6 days ago
THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Reflections on Metternich and the Austrian Balkans
6 days ago
ASH: Confusion over the details of the new Belarus sanctions but they will work
8 days ago
Perspectives | Augmented Azerbaijan? The return of Azerbaijani irredentism
11 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    1 day ago
  2. ISTANBUL BLOG: Nato training for Afghans in Turkey gives off a “Syria” odour
    3 days ago
  3. Afghan president reported to have fled with helicopters full of cash amid chaotic scenes at airport
    1 day ago
  4. US threatens to revoke Russia’s 'market economy' status
    1 day ago
  5. Sizzling tensions with China pose new threat to Lithuania’s food exports, rail freight sector
    5 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    14 days ago
  2. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    14 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    1 day ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  5. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss