Ciolos fails to win confidence vote in Romanian parliament

Ciolos fails to win confidence vote in Romanian parliament
The ruling Liberal Party tis split between acting premier Florian Citu and former leader Ludovic Orban (pictured).
By bne IntelIiNews October 21, 2021

The cabinet proposed by prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos, leader of the reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), failed to win lawmakers’ approval on October 20, one week after Ciolos was nominated by President Klaus Iohannis to form a government.

The outcome of the vote was largely predictable, as Ciolos failed to secure support from any of the other parties. Eventually, his cabinet was backed by 88 MPs (out of a total of 466), eight more than the number of USR MPs.

What is less predictable is the president’s next step.

Iohannis announced a second round of consultations with the parliamentary parties on October 21, at 11:00 local time. Unconfirmed rumours have circulated about Iohannis giving up plans to propose acting prime minister Florin Citu for another term, either as part of a new strategy or one forced by circumstances. This would result in a relatively quick restoration of the centre-right cabinet.

However, under the baseline scenario, Iohannis would still appoint his protege Citu, leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) since September 25, for another term. But that scenario also says that Citu will fail to get lawmakers’ endorsement for another term as USR (the natural partner) specifically conditioned a coalition on another prime minister, and the Social Democrats have constantly criticised Citu.

This would lead to snap elections unless some special state of alert and constitutional tricks are used to keep Citu in office for a longer period of time.

A last-minute compromise could bring together PNL and PSD, in the form of a minority cabinet headed by Citu “for the sake of the people” given the pandemic circumstances.

This might be catastrophic for a Liberal Party that is already split between Citu and former leader Ludovic Orban.

Orban on October 20 in parliament openly urged Citu to resign from the head of the Liberal Party and open the door for the restoration of the centre-right coalition,  a statement that can be interpreted as a warning prior to the next step Orban would take if Citu sought support from the Social Democrats. Rumours about Orban setting up his own political vehicle have been in circulation for a while, but have been constantly denied by Orban.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Balkan Stream countries hope to avoid worst of international gas crisis

wiiw hikes 2021 CEE growth forecast to 5.4%

bneGREEN: Green policies set to reduce EU gas demand to baseload core

News

Polish government dithers as COVID-19 infections soar

Only half the population has been vaccinated and the least vaccinated regions also happen to be the most pro-government.

Russian metallurgical company Metalloinvest to build the world’s largest HBI iron plant

Leading Russian metallurgical company Metalloinvest signed off on a deal with a consortium of companies to build the world’s biggest hot briquetted iron plant, the preferred form of iron from which high quality steel can be produced.

Emerging markets IT giant Softline covers books early on IPO

International digital transformation and cybersecurity solution provider Softline has received enough demand to cover books on its IPO a full week early, according to bne IntelliNews sources close to the deal.

wiiw hikes 2021 CEE growth forecast to 5.4%

Growth is predicted to fall to 3.7% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023 because of base effects, monetary tightening and more significant external headwinds.

Ukraine to be self-sufficient in gas and abandon imports within five years – Naftogaz

Ukraine will be able to fully supply itself with gas and abandon gas imports entirely within five years, Yuriy Vitrenko, chairman of the Ukraine’s national gas company Naftogaz said during a conference in Kyiv.

Polish government dithers as COVID-19 infections soar
51 minutes ago
Russian metallurgical company Metalloinvest to build the world’s largest HBI iron plant
1 hour ago
Emerging markets IT giant Softline covers books early on IPO
6 hours ago
wiiw hikes 2021 CEE growth forecast to 5.4%
8 hours ago
Ukraine to be self-sufficient in gas and abandon imports within five years – Naftogaz
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    6 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    1 day ago
  3. Efforts to deploy US counterterrorism forces in Uzbekistan may not be over
    5 days ago
  4. Russia breaks off diplomatic ties with Nato
    2 days ago
  5. Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Ukraine or Romania
    7 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    6 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    1 month ago
  3. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    1 month ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    21 days ago
  5. LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss