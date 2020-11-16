Cisco expands cloud-based services with acquisition of high-flying Budapest-based startup

Cisco expands cloud-based services with acquisition of high-flying Budapest-based startup
Banzai Cloud was ranked seventh on the list of the hottest Hungarian startups in 2019.
By bne IntelliNews November 16, 2020

US-based technology firm Cisco has reached a deal to buy Kubernetes-focused Hungarian startup Banzai Cloud, marking its second cloud-native-focused acquisition in two months, Forbes reported on November 16.

Founded in 2017, the Hungarian firm was ranked seventh on the list of the hottest Hungarian startups in 2019. The company develops software and big data solutions, and their platform makes it easier for companies to develop, deploy and scale cloud applications.

Over the last three years Banzai raised more than $5mn in capital in two rounds from the private equity arm of OTP Bank, PortfoLion. 

Budapest-based Euroventures, a leading independent private equity and venture capital firm in Central Europe, had been one of the founding investors.

"Banzai Cloud has demonstrated experience with complete end-to-end cloud-native application development, deployment, runtime, and security workflows," Cisco SVP of emerging technologies and incubation Liz Centoni wrote.

"They have built and deployed software tools that solve critical real-world pain points and are active participants in the open-source community as sponsors, contributors, and maintainers of several open-source projects,” she added.  

The financial terms of the Banzai Cloud deal weren't available. Cisco plans to acquire the startup’s assets by the end of its second quarter.

The deal followed on the heels of Cisco's October acquisition of Israel-based cloud-native vendor Portshift for a reported $100mn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

After raising $2.1mn, this Russian truck driving startup wants to become a unicorn

Twice as expensive as Elon Musk’s Starlink, Russia’s satellite Internet project still awaits state funding

UK fintech DiPocket sets up CEE base in Lithuania

Tech

After raising $2.1mn, this Russian truck driving startup wants to become a unicorn

Fura, a Moscow-based startup offering high-tech services to truck drivers, has raised 160mn rubles ($2.1mn at the current exchange rate) in a Series A round led by an unnamed Swiss-Russian fund.

Twice as expensive as Elon Musk’s Starlink, Russia’s satellite Internet project still awaits state funding

Russia has plans to develop its own cluster of at least 500 “next-generation, multi-spectrum satellites,” starting from next year that will provide internet across the country's vast territory

UK fintech DiPocket sets up CEE base in Lithuania

Lithuania has been lately hailed as a haven for fintech firms that are seeking expansion or relocating due to Brexit.

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation

Russian petrochemical major Sibur told East-West Digital News it has developed a technology which allows high-precision modelling of physicochemical processes in petrochemical production.

MegaFon invests in fast-growing challenger on Russian online video market

MegaFon, a major Russian mobile phone operator, is to acquire 33.8% of Digital Media Holding LLC (DMH), the parent company of the Start video service.

After raising $2.1mn, this Russian truck driving startup wants to become a unicorn
10 hours ago
Twice as expensive as Elon Musk’s Starlink, Russia’s satellite Internet project still awaits state funding
10 hours ago
UK fintech DiPocket sets up CEE base in Lithuania
2 days ago
Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation
6 days ago
MegaFon invests in fast-growing challenger on Russian online video market
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    7 days ago
  2. Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
    2 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Hawks in DC risk empowering their counterparts in Moscow
    2 days ago
  4. Just how close is Belarus to an economic crisis?
    2 days ago
  5. An outpouring of grief, anger and frustration in Minsk as police beat another protester to death
    5 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    16 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    25 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    29 days ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    20 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss