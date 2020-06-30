Clearstream adds Romanian equities to its network

Clearstream adds Romanian equities to its network
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 30, 2020

Deutsche Börse's Clearstream international central securities depositary (ICSD) will connect the local Romanian central securities depository (CSD) Depozitarul Central to its network at the beginning of July.

The move will provide easier access to the Romanian capital markets for international investors by adding a new domestic link to enable settlement and safekeeping of Romanian equities. 

“This has been a requirement that we have heard more and more often in recent years from foreign investors but also from Romanian issuers, especially after the inclusion of Romania on the watch-list for promotion to the secondary emerging market status by one of the leading global index providers, FTSE Russell,” Silvia Buicanescu, CEO at Depozitarul Central, said.

This step will enable settlement and safekeeping of all equities denominated in Romanian leu through Clearstream’s international infrastructure, improving efficiency with international standards while reducing costs for investors.

Clearstream has already been present in the Romanian market since 2010 and was offering government and municipal bonds. The platform added local corporate bonds to its ICSD infrastructure last month.

When Clearstream connects local Romanian equities to its international network, BRD Group Societe Generale will act as local depository partner for Clearstream, connecting in turn to Depozitarul Central.

“Being able to enter emerging markets via an internationally established post-trade environment is very attractive to investors all over the world. Romania has been already a long-time part of our global network. Clearstream now making Romanian local equities available to international investors will add to the market’s attractiveness, increasing demand and thus liquidity of Romanian equities. The local market will benefit from a wider range of sources of funding, contributing to its further development,” commented Jan Willems, head of global markets at Clearstream.

Luxembourg-headquartered Clearstream provides the post-trade infrastructure for the Eurobond market and services for securities from 58 domestic markets worldwide. With around €14 trillion in assets under custody, Clearstream is one of the world’s largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities. 

Hooking into the Clearstream international payment and settlement system has been a milestone for countries in emerging Europe that has typically been followed by a sharp upturn in international investment. 

Russia put this reform into place in 2012, two years after Romania, and saw the share of foreign investors in its local bonds explode.

Ukraine only linked up to Clearstream in May 2019, which was followed by the return of international investors to the local bond market. In all, bond traders invested more than $4bn into the local market, driving yields down from 19% at the start of the year to around 13% by the end.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Economic sentiment in CEE picks up in June, but still deeply depressed

Romanian online retailer eMAG begins expansion in Hungary

Restrictions come down again in emerging Europe as coronavirus cases surge

News

Belarus’ election commissions rejecting opposition candidates' signatures, investigations launched into Tsepkalo

It has been dubbed “the signature revolution” but the hundreds of thousands of signatures Belarus’ opposition figures have gathered that are part of the application process to stand in the presidential elections have been rejected

Azerbaijan faces prospect of COVID doctor shortage

The coronavirus has continued to spread rapidly, and President Ilham Aliyev put the blame on residents who don’t wear masks.

Duda and Trzaskowski re-launch campaigns ahead of final stage of crucial presidential contest

Poland's incumbent President Andrzej Duda and his rival Rafal Trzaskowski are appealing to the electorates of candidates eliminated in the first round as they prepare to face each other in the run-off in July.

Iran asks Interpol to place Trump on ‘Wanted List’ for assassination of general Soleimani

Country identifies 36 individuals accused of "murder" and "terrorism” with US president "at the top of the list". Issues arrest warrants.

Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms

In remarkably candid comments, former Georgian president and recently appointed head of Ukraine’s Reform Committee Mikheil Saakashvili said that Russia was “way ahead” of Ukraine in many key reforms.

Belarus’ election commissions rejecting opposition candidates' signatures, investigations launched into Tsepkalo
9 hours ago
Azerbaijan faces prospect of COVID doctor shortage
17 hours ago
Duda and Trzaskowski re-launch campaigns ahead of final stage of crucial presidential contest
20 hours ago
Iran asks Interpol to place Trump on ‘Wanted List’ for assassination of general Soleimani
1 day ago
Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    5 days ago
  2. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    7 days ago
  3. Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms
    2 days ago
  4. US fund manager Michael Calvey diagnosed with cancer, appealing against his house arrest
    7 days ago
  5. High-profile tennis players test positive for coronavirus after Croatia tournament
    7 days ago
  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    1 month ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    1 month ago
  5. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss