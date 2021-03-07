COMMENT: OPEC+ puts off production cut decision for a month

COMMENT: OPEC+ puts off production cut decision for a month
An argument has broken out between Russia and Saudi Arabia over the oil production cut deal as their interests diverge
By Guy Burton of Lancaster University March 7, 2021

A decision over oil production levels and prices looks to have been delayed for a month following the OPEC+ meeting, between OPEC’s 13 members and 10 other non-OPEC countries, on March 4.

At the meeting, the second and third-largest oil producers in the world, Saudi Arabia and Russia, represented the two possible directions available to the group. Russia wanted to see the supply of oil increased, while Saudi Arabia wanted to maintain current levels of production.

In the absence of a concrete decision on its future direction, Saudi Arabia committed to extending its 1mn barrel per day (bpd) production cut into April in order to advance its position. However, data from Kayrros and Kpler, leading French energy market analysts, suggests that they may not have been meeting their commitment. According to the data, for the first three weeks of February the number of exports and draw on stock was around 326,000 bpd, leaving Saudi Arabia 674,000 bpd short of its offer.

This time last year, OPEC+ agreed to cut production and limit supply. Then, countries were shutting their borders and imposing movement restrictions on their populations in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The measures had wider consequences: economic activity slowed down, leading to reduced demand for energy and a steep fall in oil prices from $64 per barrel at the start of 2020 to $9 per barrel in the second quarter of the year.

According to OPEC’s own study of secondary sources, the decision resulted in a cut in oil production by the 13 members. Between 2019 and 2020, the total number of barrels produced per day fell from 29.3mn to 25.6mn.

However, within those figures, the share of Saudi production rose. While Saudi output declined from 9.8mn to 9.2mn bpd, it constituted an increase of OPEC production from 33.3% to 35.8%. As of January 2021 – and before the Saudi offer to cut production further, which has only been partially met – Saudi share of OPEC output is 35.5%.

Last year’s decision to cut supply by OPEC+ meant that oil prices began to climb to $55 per barrel by the end of the year. At the same time, the rise in oil prices was also helped by global economic recovery and the development and rollout of vaccines. As more people are vaccinated, the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) is reduced and there is a gradual return to normality. International organisations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have become more optimistic about the future, revising their GDP estimates for 2021 and 2022 upward to 5.5% and 4.2% respectively.

Russia’s recommendation to boost production is important given the state of inventories, which are not currently full. Prices for product tankers have fallen from over $100,000 per day in May 2020 to around $10,000 now.

Increasing supply and filling storage would provide important security against future shocks and threats – many of them unanticipated. Examples of such risks would include the drone attack against the Abqaiq oil installation in Saudi Arabia in 2019, which knocked out 5% of global oil production, or the recent Texas snowstorm, which halted production of around 2mn bpd.

As the group continues to disagree over what direction to take, it is becoming increasingly clear that acceptance of the Russian position and rejection of Saudi Arabia’s may not only aid oil producers, but the global economy more generally too.

First, a return to greater production would help producers to sustain their recovery from the economic slowdown associated with COVID-19 by boosting their revenues. Rich and poor OPEC countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Kuwait, Oman and Iraq, have all faced a substantial loss in earnings. That will have a deep impact on their ability to finance public spending on health, education and other vital services.

Second, an increase in cash reserves will help those countries which are actively looking to reduce their dependence on oil. Among the countries involved in this effort include the Arab Gulf states, which have initiated economic diversification strategies and activities in recent years. In particular, they have targeted the development alternative and renewable energies as important sectors for greater development.

Third, the pursuit of alternative and renewable energies alongside rising oil prices is judged to be compatible with the drive to reduce carbon emissions. In its economic outlook last October, the IMF noted that the global economy could recover and grow and greenhouse gases (GHGs) be reduced if sufficient investment is put into green energy infrastructure. While the costs of doing so will vary – and be greater for oil producers than other countries – they will pay for themselves in terms of fewer risks to health or damage associated with climate change.

-

Guy Burton is an academic researcher with an interest in the international politics of the Middle East. He was based for two years at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government in Dubai and is the Adjunct Professor, Vesalius College, Visiting Fellow, Sectarianism, Proxies and De-sectarianism Project at Lancaster University.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan announces discovery of largest reservoir of hydrocarbons since independence

Hidroelectrica becomes Romania's most profitable company ahead of potential IPO

Lukoil ‘demonstrates worth to Uzbekistan as it takes on hard to recover gas challenge’

Opinion

COMMENT: Uzbek privatisation - this time it seems to be for real!

Privatisation efforts in Uzbekistan are moving to a practical level. The newly appointed State Asset Management Agency (SAMA) head has started to implement the Presidential decree #6096 that covers privatisation with a new zeal.

ING: Commodity supercycle calls grow

It has been an exceptional month for commodity markets, with growing inflation expectations increasing investor interest in the complex. Meanwhile, fundamental developments, particularly in the oil market, have only provided a further boost.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: The US takes on Kolomoisky

On March 5, the US State Department issued a public designation of Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky for his involvement in “significant corruption,” and banned both him and his immediate family from entering the United States.

ING: Turkey’s inflation remains on an upward path

Turkish inflation maintained its uptrend in February reflecting still strong cost-push factors, sticky services inflation and elevated inflation expectations.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Kyiv aiming for a staff-level agreement with IMF by late May

After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ended its review in February without allocating the next part of its $5bn loan to Ukraine, Kyiv is now expecting to receive a $700mn tranche by early June

COMMENT: Uzbek privatisation - this time it seems to be for real!
5 hours ago
ING: Commodity supercycle calls grow
14 hours ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: The US takes on Kolomoisky
1 day ago
ING: Turkey’s inflation remains on an upward path
3 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Kyiv aiming for a staff-level agreement with IMF by late May
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    10 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    3 days ago
  3. Belarus' Tikhanovskaya calls for mass protests to restart on March 25
    7 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    3 days ago
  5. Sanctions risk on Russia is over-priced
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    10 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    3 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    18 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    17 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss