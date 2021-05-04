Commissioner Varhelyi brings first EU-donated vaccines on Western Balkans tour

Commissioner Varhelyi brings first EU-donated vaccines on Western Balkans tour
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje May 4, 2021

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi arrived in Skopje on May 4 to bring the first 4,850 doses of Pfizer vaccines donated by the EU.

The visit to North Macedonia is part of his Western Balkans tour, which is also aimed at supporting the Balkan countries’ EU integration processes.

“With almost 120,000 doses for North Macedonia we will help boost vaccination so we can all come out of the pandemic,” Varhelyi said in a tweet. The rest of the vaccines will be delivered until the end of August.

EU commissioner launched his Balkan tour with a visit to the Serbian capital Belgrade on May 3.

“I congratulated Serbia for its successful vaccination campaign and its support for the region and underlined the need to get vaccinated,” Varhelyi said a day earlier.

Before arriving in Skopje, he also visited Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro.

“With 42,000 doses we will help vaccination of all frontline medical staff and other most vulnerable groups to ensure Montenegro has resilience to fight and come out of pandemic. We Care!” Varhelyi said in a tweet.

Bosnia will receive over 200,000 vaccines as an EU donation. On Wednesday, Varhelyi will visit Albania and Kosovo.

Before launching his Balkan tour, the EU commissioner said that the aim of the tour is to pass a clear message to the region.

“We care! We care about our partners, and we care about their health care workers and the most vulnerable. The delivery of the vaccines confirms our continuous commitment to provide support, as we have been doing since the outbreak of the pandemic," he said.

EU integration

In Skopje, Varhelyi met North Macedonia’s PM Zoran Zaev. The EU integration process was also discussed at the meeting, with Zaev emphasising that North Macedonia is ready to find a joint solution with Bulgaria and expressing the expectation that the EU will help with creative proposals for a solution, the government said in the statement.

Bulgaria vetoed the launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia at the end of 2020, due to language and historical issues.

Varhelyi stressed that the European Commission strongly supports the country’s efforts to find a solution to the open issues with Bulgaria.

Regarding the possibility of Skopje starting EU negotiations in June, he stressed that this requires the consent of all member states.

"It is a difficult question. We still have to work hard, we are not where we need to be right now. All member states must agree. That means we will have to find a solution regarding North Macedonia," Varhelyi said.

The EU commissioner also underlined that in his opinion, Albania has met the conditions and it is possible for Albania's integration process to be separated from North Macedonia’s.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CONFERENCE CALL: Losing the Western Balkans

OPINION: “Patronagists” scandal brings back memories of the communist era in Albania

Albanian ruling party starts procedures to impeach president

News

Turkey’s air force becoming obsolete warns Istanbul think tank

Washington’s ban on Ankara acquiring F-35s major headache and armed drones no substitute for manned fighter jets says EDAM analyst.

EU has no tools to tackle Viktor Orban’s media conglomerate, says Jourova

Commissioner says she will discuss creating a media freedom act to protect media freedom as a 'pillar of democracy'.

Bulgaria’s BSP to return last mandate to form government, snap election expected in mid-July

No party in the fragmented parliament produced by the April 4 election managed to put together a majority.

Fugitive businessman promises to recover $1bn stolen from Moldovan banks

Prosecutors are expected to accept Ilan Shor’s offer to help recover the stolen money in exchange for the termination of all lawsuits against him as Moldova urgently needs the money.

Kyrgyz, Tajik troops move back from border after fighting that killed dozens

Ceasefire said to be holding after presidents speak on phone and calls for calm from Russia, EU and OSCE.

Turkey’s air force becoming obsolete warns Istanbul think tank
6 hours ago
EU has no tools to tackle Viktor Orban’s media conglomerate, says Jourova
15 hours ago
Bulgaria’s BSP to return last mandate to form government, snap election expected in mid-July
1 day ago
Fugitive businessman promises to recover $1bn stolen from Moldovan banks
1 day ago
Kyrgyz, Tajik troops move back from border after fighting that killed dozens
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    16 hours ago
  2. Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy
    5 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Russian economy makes a stronger than expected recovery
    1 day ago
  4. Ford to build all-electric light vehicles in Romania starting 2024
    7 days ago
  5. Hungary turns down EU's €9.4bn recovery fund credit line
    5 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    16 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    22 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    22 days ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    27 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss