Data on coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Central, Eastern and Southeast Europe show the spread of the disease has apparently reached the exponential phase in the Czech Republic, and is showing a similar tendency in Poland and Romania, according to data compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last updated at 10am on March 24.

In absolute terms, the worst affected country in the region is the Czech Republic, with 1,235 cases as of the morning of March 24. Poland had reported 749 cases, Romania 576, Slovenia 442 and Russia 438. Many more cases were reported during the day.

While the numbers are smaller, there has also been a recent acceleration in the number of reported cases in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania and Ukraine. In all five countries the number has doubled in less than three days, indicating they are following the path of China and the Western European countries with major outbreaks.

Croatia was the first Southeast European country to confirm a coronavirus infection. The number of new cases has accelerated in recetn days.

The countries that have a real explosion in the number of coronavirus cases, such as China, Italy, the US and Spain, experienced relatively modest growth at first that then grew exponentially until, in China’s case, strict containment measures caused a flattening of the curve. In Italy, Spain, the US and a growing number of other countries, the explosive growth has yet to ease.

Such rapid growth that can see the number of cases doubling within days has left governments scrambling desperately to catch up, as they put in increasingly strict containment measures and work with their healthcare sectors to accommodate those in the most urgent need of care.

Central, Eastern and Southeast Europe were all behind Western Europe in the spread of the infection. The first cases in the region were reported in Russia and Croatia at the end of February. But — as seen elsewhere — the number of cases did not start accelerating immediately, with really big growth that saw dozens or even hundreds of new cases per day not happening until around the middle of this month.

The fear everywhere is that it is simply a matter of time before other countries across Europe and indeed the world follow Italy, which as of March 24 had seen almost 64,000 cases and 6,077 deaths. Italy has now reported almost twice as many fatalities as China.

“We are all Italy,” said Richard Grieveson, deputy director of the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw), commenting on the spread of the pandemic in the Central, Eastern and Southeast Europe region during a webinar on March 18.

Among the countries with the largest numbers of confirmed cases in the region, there is some room for hope as, for example, there is a hint of flattening in both Estonia and Slovenia in recent days. It took eight days for the number of cases in Slovenia to double to their current level, and slightly more than that in Estonia.

However, it is too early to count on countries such as these having contained the virus; events are developing hourly, while it is estimated to take up to two weeks for the virus to become apparent.

Other countries may start to see the impact of new measures in the coming days or weeks.

The Czech Republic, for example, has introduced strict measures, including a requirement that no one must leave their homes without a face mask, and masks must be worn without exception until they return home.

Serbia has sought help from China, with which it has a warm relationship, to help it deal with the pandemic, and moved quickly to restrict the movement of residents. President Aleksander Vucic then announced on March 23 that everyone who is infected would be held in hospitals. The following day, the army started turning an exhibition hall into a temporary hospital with 3,000 beds.

The data on new cases should be taken with some scepticism, as it is likely that some of the countries with the largest number of reported cases are better at testing rather than worse at containing the virus.

For example, the jump in numbers in Romania on March 23 came after 200,00 tests arrived from South Korea, and revealed previously undetected infections.

Some may suppress information for political reasons; Russia had initially officially reported relatively few cases, but there were reports from local press and social media that hospitals in the Russian capital were seeing a surge of respiratory illnesses and pneumonia cases.

As reported recently by bne IntelliNews, it is widely assumed by observers that the government was suppressing the numbers of coronavirus cases to allow it to go ahead with a referendum to pass the recent changes to the Russian constitution.

However, in recent days the number of cases have grown sharply. In response, the government has stepped up its testing regime, hospitals are being prepared for an epidemic and a government spokesperson admitted the vote could be postponed. Russia still has relatively few cases compared to other countries, but Alexander Chepurnov, a virologist at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told state television that Russia was three weeks behind Italy in terms of coronavirus infections and that it could expect to see a similar spike in cases to those seen across Europe.