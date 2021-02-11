Coronavirus wrecks Poland’s Innogy’s electric car-sharing service

Coronavirus wrecks Poland’s Innogy’s electric car-sharing service
Polish electric power retailer Innogy, an E.ON company, will wrap up its electric car sharing service Innogy Go! in mid-March, the company said this week.
By bne IntelliNews February 11, 2021

Polish electric power retailer Innogy, an E.ON company, will wrap up its electric car sharing service Innogy Go! in mid-March, the company said this week.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic reduced demand for car sharing, Innogy said. The service’s fleet is 500 BMWs i3 operating in Warsaw and also as a test in the mountain resort town of Zakopane between September and November last year.

The service has 100,000 registered users who covered 7mn kilometres in the cars offered on a pay-per-minute basis, Innogy said.

The shutdown of the service is an example of the wide impact of the pandemic across businesses, although there is still no overwhelming crisis.

In the second half of last year, Polish courts finalized bankruptcy proceedings of 210 companies, the Economic Information Bureau KRD, a business intelligence service, said on February 10, news website bankier.pl reported.

Most of the bankrupt companies worked in construction and manufacturing, KRD said.

Overall, however, mass bankruptcies appear unlikely with Poland’s GDP contracting just 2.8% in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic and a recovery of around 4% expected this year.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Rostec to be in charge of Russia's 5G scheme

Russia considers its “sovereign internet” options

Polish media stop reporting to protest new ad tax

Tech

Rostec to be in charge of Russia's 5G scheme

Russia's state-controlled tech corporation Rostec will lead a consortium of equipment manufacturers for the country's fifth generation mobile communication scheme, while the prospects of 5G in Russia remain unclear.

Russia considers its “sovereign internet” options

For quite a while, Russia has entertained the concept of a "sovereign internet," which basically means cutting itself off from the World Wide Web

Erdogan’s announcement of Turkish space programme short on budget details

Astronomical costs would not be easily borne by state budget under strain from several years of economic crisis.

Israeli agritech unveils “indoor growing” plans to challenge Iran’s global saffron dominance

'Red gold' prized by famous chefs, Michelin starred restaurants, the natural cosmetics industry and the natural medicine industry. Also used as a dye in the textile industry.

Croatia's M+ Group buys 51% stake in software firm Bulb for €7mn

Private equity backed M+ Group takes over Bulb as part of plans to globalise its business.

Rostec to be in charge of Russia's 5G scheme
1 day ago
Russia considers its “sovereign internet” options
1 day ago
Erdogan’s announcement of Turkish space programme short on budget details
1 day ago
Israeli agritech unveils “indoor growing” plans to challenge Iran’s global saffron dominance
3 days ago
Croatia's M+ Group buys 51% stake in software firm Bulb for €7mn
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    6 days ago
  2. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slated by critics for not holding Russia to account over Navalny's jailing
    7 days ago
  3. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    1 day ago
  4. Russian government launches a National Projects 2.0 revamp
    7 days ago
  5. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Soft power in the Balkans, hard power in the Caucasus
    4 days ago
  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    14 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    22 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    25 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    30 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss