Coronavirus wrecks Poland’s Innogy’s electric car-sharing service

Polish electric power retailer Innogy, an E.ON company, will wrap up its electric car sharing service Innogy Go! in mid-March, the company said this week.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic reduced demand for car sharing, Innogy said. The service’s fleet is 500 BMWs i3 operating in Warsaw and also as a test in the mountain resort town of Zakopane between September and November last year.

The service has 100,000 registered users who covered 7mn kilometres in the cars offered on a pay-per-minute basis, Innogy said.

The shutdown of the service is an example of the wide impact of the pandemic across businesses, although there is still no overwhelming crisis.

In the second half of last year, Polish courts finalized bankruptcy proceedings of 210 companies, the Economic Information Bureau KRD, a business intelligence service, said on February 10, news website bankier.pl reported.

Most of the bankrupt companies worked in construction and manufacturing, KRD said.

Overall, however, mass bankruptcies appear unlikely with Poland’s GDP contracting just 2.8% in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic and a recovery of around 4% expected this year.