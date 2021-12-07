Corruption probe launched at Bosnia's biggest pharmaceuticals manufacturer

Corruption probe launched at Bosnia's biggest pharmaceuticals manufacturer
Bosnalijek, the largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in Bosnia
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo December 7, 2021

Members of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) of Bosnia & Herzegovina searched the premises of Bosnalijek in Sarajevo, the country’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer, on December 6 and arrested two people.

The Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia & Herzegovina confirmed that SIPA is conducting searches at Bosnalijek due to suspicions of organised and economic crime and corruption.

The prosecution also stated that searches in progress in several cities in Bosnia, and that arrests of other suspects are underway. They said this is an investigation into “multimillion-dollar acts of corruption”.

SIPA representatives also searched the house of Bosnalijek director Nedim Uzunovic, who was questioned during the day.

According to unofficial sources, the prosecution's investigation is focused on the controversial privatisation of Bosnalijek with Russian capital through offshore companies in several countries.

The key country in the disputed transactions was the Czech Republic, where the company Close Ville was founded five years ago. Close Ville reportedly collected Bosnalijek's claims from Russia and retained a 10% commission.

"Regarding the investigative actions carried out in the company Bosnalijek, we hereby emphasise that we are fully at the disposal of all investigative and control bodies in Bosnia & Herzegovina," Bosnalijek said in a statement.

On several occasions in recent years, all the required documentation has been submitted and full cooperation with all investigative and control bodies has been ensured, the company added added.

“Bosnalijek is the largest domestic drug manufacturer and one of the regional leaders in the industry, operating successfully on three continents, exporting to more than 20 countries and employing more than 800 workers. In the last two years, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are fully focused on meeting the needs of the domestic market and we will do our best to confirm and preserve our strategic role for Bosnia & Herzegovina and all our citizens in the coming period.We assure citizens and all our business partners operation and maintenance of all business processes,” the company added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Loan guarantee for Bosnia’s Tuzla 7 coal plant confirmed as illegal

Bosnia risks running out of coal as miners refuse to return to work

Bosnian coal miners hold mass protest in Sarajevo

News

Belarus to stand with Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko made it clear that Minsk’s loyalties lie with Moscow and he would back Russia in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, in a lengthy interview with RIA Novosti.

EC backs strategic gas storage reserve to hedge against future gas shortages

Europe will create its own strategic gas reserves in order to hedge against future gas shortages, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said at a press conference on December 3.

Mass protests throughout Serbia over law on expropriation and Rio Tinto project

Tens of thousands of people in more than 50 cities blocked roads against Serbia in protest against Rio Tinto's plans to build a huge lithium mine in the country.

Game of Thrones tourism brought in €180.7mn for Croatia

Interest in Dubrovnik, Split and Sibenik flourished after they were used as destinations in the hit TV series.

Montenegro to probe wind farm deal linked to murdered Maltese journalist

Offshore company investigated by Caruana Galizia prior to her murder was reportedly involved in the Mozura wing park deal.

Belarus to stand with Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine
19 hours ago
EC backs strategic gas storage reserve to hedge against future gas shortages
20 hours ago
Mass protests throughout Serbia over law on expropriation and Rio Tinto project
1 day ago
Game of Thrones tourism brought in €180.7mn for Croatia
1 day ago
Montenegro to probe wind farm deal linked to murdered Maltese journalist
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. DON: Blunting the Javelin? – The prospects for Nato participation in a Ukraine-Russia war
    3 days ago
  2. Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
    3 days ago
  3. Blinken and Lavrov talks break up after 30 minutes
    4 days ago
  4. Putin offers to start negotiations on a non-expansion of Nato to the east security deal
    5 days ago
  5. LONG READ: East Europe fares better than West in gas crisis thanks to pricing terms
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    12 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    21 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    12 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss