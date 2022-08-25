Corruption probe launched into Albania’s ex-president Meta

Corruption probe launched into Albania’s ex-president Meta
By bne IntelliNews August 25, 2022

A corruption investigation has been launched into former Albanian president Ilir Meta just one month after his term ended. 

The Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organised Crime (SPAK) launched the probe following a lawsuit filed by former MP Halit Valteri. According to local media reports, Valteri claimed that Meta used funds gained through corruption for lobbying, as well as laundering money. 

The head of SPAK has reportedly sent a letter to the Central Election Commission (CEC) asking for a copy of the decriminalisation form filed by Meta. 

"Since the leader of the party has decided to openly serve the mafia of incinerators in panic, please familiarise yourself with another serious request for the biggest scumbags of Ramaforma [a reference to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama]. September is coming and People's Justice will not stop anymore! Nothing will stop Ramovic you can't save anymore!" wrote Meta on social media as news of the investigation broke.

Rama called in a speech in May for SPAK to investigate both Meta and fellow former president Sali Berisha, who has been blacklisted by the US for “significant corruption”. 

Meta was appointed president in 2017 with the backing of Rama’s Socialists and their then coalition partner, Meta’s Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI). 

Since then, relations between the Socialists and LSI deteriorated and Meta became a strong critic of Rama’s government. 

This spring, the parliament, where the Socialists have a majority, elected former defence chief Bajram Begaj to succeed Meta as president. 

Immediately after his term as president ended, Meta outlined plans to revitalise the opposition SMI, which was renamed the Freedom Party. 

Meta stepped down as head of the SMI on becoming president in 2017, and the party was taken over by his wife, Monika Kyremadhi, while he served five years as president. 

More recently Meta threatened at a press conference on August 17 that “powerful protests” over the cost of living will take place in Albania. He blamed the price rises on corruption, claiming that prices will fall when people rise up against the government. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanians least likely in the EU to read news online

Albania has Europe's oldest car fleet

TikTok trending Albania heads for record summer tourist season

News

“Ukraine will remain a country as long as we are receiving weapons from the West"

Ukraine celebrated its independence day on August 24 with a surprise visit from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv. Despite bans across Ukraine on official celebrations, thousands gathered in central Kyiv draped in blue and yellow flags.

AvtoVaz starts making cars with airbags again, but car sales remain depressed

Russian carmaker AvtoVaz has resumed production of Lada Granta 2022 line cars with airbags, the company said on August 24.

Russia’s buying frenzy continues with mooted sale of Siemens' leasing arm

Siemens may sell its Russian leasing arm to a Russian investor. Local media reports that one of the frontrunners could be linked to sanctioned businessman Said Gutseriev. The deal may be worth as much as €800mn, according to bne sources.

Hungary pledges to fix rule of law problems to secure EU funding

Viktor Orban's government is facing a dire financial strain in public finances.

Turkish President Erdogan calls for Crimea to be returned to Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Russia’s annexation of the Crimea peninsula in 2014 was “illegal” and that it should be returned to Ukraine during the Crimea summit on August 23.

“Ukraine will remain a country as long as we are receiving weapons from the West"
1 hour ago
AvtoVaz starts making cars with airbags again, but car sales remain depressed
19 hours ago
Russia’s buying frenzy continues with mooted sale of Siemens' leasing arm
22 hours ago
Hungary pledges to fix rule of law problems to secure EU funding
1 day ago
Turkish President Erdogan calls for Crimea to be returned to Ukraine
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    7 days ago
  2. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    4 days ago
  3. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    16 days ago
  5. Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania
    2 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    13 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    16 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    16 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    7 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss