Critical TV director jailed in Georgia

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia
Rustavi-2 is regarded as close to the main opposition party, the UNM of jailed former premier Mikheil Saakashvili.
By Javid Agha in Baku May 17, 2022

The Tbilisi City Court found Nika Gvaramia, Director General of Mtavari Arkhi TV, guilty of causing damage to Rustavi-2 TV company while serving as director and sentenced him to three years and six months in prison on May 16.

Gvaramia denied all the accusations and said they were politically motivated. “I am an innocent person, what will the criminal regime do, what can I say now?” he told reporters before the judge delivered the verdict. “My arrest will be, in a sense, a step towards Russia. If there is an argument in favour of the arrest, it is that the road to Russia would be further shortened, ” he told Formula TV yesterday.

Rustavi 2, a free-to-air TV channel, is regarded as close to the main opposition party, the UNM of jailed former premier Mikheil Saakashvili.

Gvaramia, who was indicted by the prosecutor's office shortly after being fired from Rustavi 2 in 2019, was found guilty on two counts by the court. The first was for an advertising contract concluded with the Porsche Centre in February 2019, for which, according to the prosecutor's office, Gvaramia and his family received an expensive car (worth 76,700)  in return for reducing Rustavi 2 ad placement prices in 2015.

The second count concerns Gvaramia’s alleged abuse of power in 2015, when, according to the prosecutor’s office, Rustavi 2 TV company suffered a loss of GEL6.76mn ($2.2mn) due to an advertising contract with Inter Media Plus. For this reason, the judge fined Gvaramia GEL50,000 (€16,000), although, under Article 59 of the Criminal Code, the heavier penalty swallowed up the punishment for the lesser crime.

The court acquitted  Gvaramia under articles 221 (3), 194 (3, "c") and 362 (2, "b") of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which deal with commercial bribery, money laundering and the manufacture, sale or use of a forged document, seal, stamp or letterhead.

Gvaramia's lawyer Dmitry Sadzaglishvili said that the defence will appeal the court's decision to a higher authority. “We saw a very clear choice made today by the authorities in favour of Russia,” he told reporters today. “In Western democracies, critical media directors are not arrested or prosecuted for dissent,” he added.

Gvaramia's arrest came amid growing concerns about press freedom, the independence of the judiciary, and alleged political persecution in the country. Commenting on the sentence, the US Embassy in Georgia released a statement saying that it "casts doubt on Georgia's commitment to the rule of law and highlights the fundamental importance of an independent and impartial judiciary in Georgia". According to the embassy, ​​"the worrying practice of selective investigations and prosecutions" of opposition figures "undermines the public's confidence in the police, prosecutors, courts and the government itself".

“The court fulfilled a political order by punishing the head of critical television, Nika Gvaramia,” the non-governmental organization Transparency International Georgia said after the court's decision. “Based on the study of the case materials and observation of the process, it can be concluded that the case is politically motivated, the purpose of which is to punish Nika Gvaramia and hinder the activities of a critical television company,” the organisation said in a statement.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative

Hungary’s leading IT firm teams up with Rheinmetall to develop digital combat system solutions

‘Market disruptor’ TBC UZ makes digital bank inroads in Uzbekistan

News

PPF agrees to sell Russian banking assets

Czech financial group finally sells out to a group of investors led by Ivan Tyryshkin, chairman of the fintech SPB Exchange.

Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test

The Swiss defence ministry is compiling a report on the options for increasing Swiss security. One possible result is that the country will re-interpret its neutral status and move closer to Nato.

Lukashenko hits out at lack of unity shown by member nations of Russia-led military bloc

In front of Putin in Moscow, Belarusian dictator addresses counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.

Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative

Russia has launched NashStore, its answer to Google Play. The platform was designed with the help of 700 Russian companies, and is intended to help circumvent sanctions. But it only offers a thousand apps at present, and has to be downloaded online.

Significant gains for Ukraine as troops reach the Russian border in Kharkiv region

Ukraine’s advance in the north-east is an impressive turnaround after Russian troops had attempted a siege on Kharkiv for two months.

PPF agrees to sell Russian banking assets
1 hour ago
Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
2 hours ago
Lukashenko hits out at lack of unity shown by member nations of Russia-led military bloc
8 hours ago
Russia launches homespun Google Play alternative
9 hours ago
Significant gains for Ukraine as troops reach the Russian border in Kharkiv region
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  3. EBRD 2022: Board of governors walk out after Russians insist on speaking
    5 days ago
  4. What's behind Belarus' latest troops movements along the border with Ukraine?
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD expects 30% GDP contraction in Ukraine in 2022, lowers emerging Europe projections
    7 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    29 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    20 days ago
  3. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    13 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    8 days ago
  5. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss