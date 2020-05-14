Croatia air passenger numbers drop 61.5% y/y in March

Croatia air passenger numbers drop 61.5% y/y in March
By bne IntelliNews May 14, 2020

The number of people travelling through Croatia’s airports showed a 61.5% year-on-year drop to 133,000 people in March, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS). 

“The circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 epidemic have directly influenced the decrease in the traffic of passengers in Croatian airports,” the DZS said in a statement on May 14. Croatia imposed a lockdown to contain the virus in mid-March. 

Only 3,236 takeoffs and landings were recorded during the month, down 43.7% y/y. 

The largest number of passengers, 37,000, travelled to and from German airports, down 64.9% y/y. 

The largest number of passengers passed through Zagreb Airport, which handled 96,000 passengers, down by 58.5% y/y. There were steeper declines at Croatia’s two airports on the Adriatic coast as tourist traffic shut down: Dubrovnik Airport (19,000 passengers, -66.5%) and Split Airport (16,000 passengers, -66.5%). 

Air passenger numbers are highly seasonal in Croatia, which is a popular destination for summer sea, sun and sand breaks. Numbers are typically low in the winter months, before rising sharply during the spring and peaking in July and August. 

Air freight traffic amounted to 659 tonnes, a decrease of 16.5% y/y.

The DZS also released data on port traffic that showed a 12.3% decrease in the number of people who embarked or disembarked n the first quarter of the year, to just under 2.6mn, the lowest level in the last five years. Again, this was a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and travel restrictions. 

Goods traffic via Croatia’s main ports decreased by 11.0% compared to the same period in 2019, though there were modest increases in traffic via the ports of Rijeka and Split.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia ranks 2nd in Europe for quality of mobile services finds Germany’s Connect

Retail sales under lockdown across Central and Eastern Europe are sinking

Southeast Europe looks to near abroad tourists to save 2020 summer season

Data

Romania’s FDI turns negative in Q1

Multinationals halted their equity investments and asked their local subsidiaries to pay back their loans, central bank data showed.

Negative surprise as Turkey posts March industrial production decline of 2% y/y and 7% m/m

Despite onset of pandemic and lockdowns market was expecting some growth.

Illegal border crossings to EU via Western Balkans increase 60% in January-April

More migrants risked the Balkan route in January-March, but almost no illegal border crossings during coronavirus lockdowns in April, says Frontex.

Lithuanian PPI sinks to -15.5% y/y in April as COVID-19 bites

Plunge in producer prices driven by crashing oil prices, an effect of the global oil market depression caused by the pandemic.

Black April for Russian car market as sales plunge by 72%

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia in April 2020 are the latest victims of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis with sales crashing by 72% year-on-year in April, according to the report by the AEB

Romania’s FDI turns negative in Q1
5 hours ago
Negative surprise as Turkey posts March industrial production decline of 2% y/y and 7% m/m
15 hours ago
Illegal border crossings to EU via Western Balkans increase 60% in January-April
1 day ago
Lithuanian PPI sinks to -15.5% y/y in April as COVID-19 bites
2 days ago
Black April for Russian car market as sales plunge by 72%
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    7 days ago
  2. IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented economic uncertainty"
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Russia’s amazing levitating ruble
    6 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Alisher Usmanov, the path of a game-changer
    17 days ago
  5. Turkey steps up import compression and capital control efforts
    2 days ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    25 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    21 days ago
  3. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    29 days ago
  5. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    9 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss