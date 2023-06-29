Croatia’s P3M to build €535mn robo-taxi plant

Croatia’s P3M to build €535mn robo-taxi plant
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 29, 2023

Croatian technology company Project 3 Mobility (P3M) will launch the construction of a factory to produce robo-taxi vehicles in a project that is co-funded by the EU, the company’s CEO Marko Pejovic said.

The €535mn project is co-funded by the EU with a €179.5mn grant under Croatia’s recovery and resilience plan.

“In the next few months we shall start building a factory, for which we already have the design, for a serial production of autonomous electric vehicles in Croatia,” Pejkovic said during a signing ceremony for the grant.

The rest of the investment will come from P3M’s own funds.

P3M is co-owned by Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, his Rimac Group and South Korea's Kia Corporation.

The project includes research, development and production of fully autonomous electric vehicles, supporting infrastructure and a software platform. It is part of a wider urban mobility project in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

The €179.5mn grant is the highest ever for a single research and development project approved by the EC, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said during the ceremony to sign the grant agreement.

He added that this is a pioneer project in Europe, which combines the green transition, the digital transformation, research and development. Disabled people will be able to use the robo-taxis for free.

Private equity investment in CEE falls 35% to €2.77bn

bneGREEN: Cruise ship emissions rebound in Croatia post-pandemic

Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons

Tech

BKT Kosovo, Keiretsu Forum join forces to set up fund to finance startups

Kosovan bank to work with the world's largest network of angel investors to finance local startups.

Kyrgyz president's office rejects claims it's running a 'troll factory'

Investigation points finger at pro-government posts on fake social media accounts allegedly created by National Television and Radio Corporation.

Ukraine's Nova Poshta launches operations in Romania

Romania is the fifth foreign market where the Ukrainian company has opened an office, and it plans to target Germany next.

Kremlin shutting down Russia's VPN window to the world

Since the war in Ukraine started the Kremlin has been striving to take control of the internet and shut down the widely used VPN window on the rest of the world.

Slovenia's Bird Buddy crowdfunds $3.2mn for its smart bird products

Pandemic-era success story now developing hummingbird feeder and smart bird bath with AI cameras.

