Croatian PM backs digital nomad visa

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic indicated on August 26 that the country will be introducing a digital nomad visa.

The prime minister posted a picture of himself on Twitter with Split-based Dutch entrepreneur Jan de Jong, who has been promoting the idea of a digital nomad visa along the lines of those recently introduced by Estonia.

“With a Dutch entrepreneur with a Split address, Jan de Jong, on the new Aliens Act, which will make Croatia one of the first countries in the world to legally regulate the stay of "digital nomads”,” Plenkovic wrote.

Croatia is among the CEE countries experiencing population decline, as many people, especially the young and educated, depart for better opportunities in other EU countries. However, de Jong believes it has the potential to be an appealing designation for digital nomads, who would help boost the local economy.