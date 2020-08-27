Croatian PM backs digital nomad visa

Croatian PM backs digital nomad visa
By bne IntelliNews August 27, 2020

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic indicated on August 26 that the country will be introducing a digital nomad visa. 

The prime minister posted a picture of himself on Twitter with Split-based Dutch entrepreneur Jan de Jong, who has been promoting the idea of a digital nomad visa along the lines of those recently introduced by Estonia. 

“With a Dutch entrepreneur with a Split address, Jan de Jong, on the new Aliens Act, which will make Croatia one of the first countries in the world to legally regulate the stay of "digital nomads”,” Plenkovic wrote. 

Croatia is among the CEE countries experiencing population decline, as many people, especially the young and educated, depart for better opportunities in other EU countries. However, de Jong believes it has the potential to be an appealing designation for digital nomads, who would help boost the local economy.

Viber closes its office in Minsk

Japanese-owned tech company Viber has closed its office in Minsk, saying it can’t work in a repressive country, as Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko cracks down on mass protests against his 26-year-long rule.

Romanian car-sharing platform Citylink acquires Moldova's itaxi

The transaction is the first step in Citylink's regional expansion strategy, and will give it a base for growth in major Moldovan cities as well as the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

Bulgaria’s Colibra to compensate travellers on delayed flights in Bitcoin

Bulgarian tech company says this will be the first flight compensation ever paid in Bitcoin.

Kolibri Games opens studio in Bucharest

Move follows Berlin-based Kolibri’s acquisition by Ubisoft — the first big gaming company to enter the Romanian market back in 1992.

Yandex combines its transportation, delivery and foodtech platforms into one SuperApp

Russia’s tech giant Yandex announced today the launch of Yandex Go, Europe’s first SuperApp to combine all key aspects of on-demand transportation and delivery.

