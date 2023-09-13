Czech companies urge PM to ensure equal rights to LGBT+ people

Czech companies urge PM to ensure equal rights to LGBT+ people
After nearly two decades of governments with a large presence of populist and conservative-leaning parties, further legislative development guaranteeing equal rights to LGBT+ Czechs has all but stalled. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera September 13, 2023

In a rare move, Czech companies have addressed an open letter to Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to back marriage for all legislation. Companies argue they are losing talent as a result of unequal rights for sexual minorities in the country.   

“The letter was signed by 66 smaller and bigger companies employing tens of thousands of people in the Czech Republic,” Richard Stonavsky, vice president of Vodafone, one of the letters' signatories, was quoted as saying by Czech Television (CT).   

The letter states that discrimination against LGBT+ people costs the Czech economy 0.1-0.7% of GDP annually.

Fiala leads a centre-right coalition of five parties, which has a comfortable majority of 108 legislators in the Chamber of Deputies (parliament) of 200. However, the coalition’s conservative legislators from the neoliberal ODS and the strongly Catholic Christian Democrats oppose the marriage for all legislation, which made it to the second reading in the parliament in June for the first time in Czechia’s history.

The second reading of the legislation is expected in November.

Fiala thanked the companies for the letter, stating, “I have never shied away from debate on how to improve the lives of those living in same-sex partnership – moving the legislation so they have more rights.”

He added that he wants  “parliamentarians to vote freely based on their own convictions about morally-ethical affairs.”

Czechia was once viewed as a champion of human rights in the region following the fall of communist rule in 1989.

It was fairly quick to adopt legislation guaranteeing civil partnership to same-sex couples, and opinion polls show that Czechs are among the most liberal on sexual issues among the former Communist states of Central and Eastern Europe.

However, after nearly two decades of governments with a large presence of populist and conservative-leaning parties, further legislative development guaranteeing equal rights to LGBT+ people has all but stalled.  

The government has only recently decided to begin the ratification process of the Istanbul Convention against violence to women, even though Czechia signed up to it in 2016. It is unclear whether the parliament can complete the ratification, with many conservative, populist and far-right legislators opposing it.

Rightwing parties across Europe have used the convention to try to start culture wars against liberal and leftwing opponents.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin

Czech inflation slows to 8.5% in August

Czech oil imports from Russia rose to a decade high in 1H23

News

Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps

Iranian production hits 3mn bpd in August, rising by 143,000 bpd compared to July.

European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement

Ursula von der Leyen says “history is calling” to expand the EU, but reforms are needed.

EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos

With a 400% increase in requests for emergency aid over the past two years, Commissioner for Crisis Management Lenarcic argued the EU's disaster response budget is insufficient.

Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports

Kyiv has said that it will take legal action against those EU member states that impose national bans against EU-wide trade rules.

Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin

"It is not right to do anything in foreign policy that harms the interests of other peoples," says Russian dictator who has fought a vicious war against Ukraine that is already being investigated for war crimes.

Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
2 hours ago
European Commission president calls to ‘complete' the EU through enlargement
4 hours ago
EU’s crisis funds depleted by climate-related chaos
5 hours ago
Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports
7 hours ago
Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin
7 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 day ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    2 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    7 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    23 days ago
  4. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    16 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss