Czech far right and far left rally to protest against energy crisis

Czech far right and far left rally to protest against energy crisis
An estimated 70,000 demonstrated in Prague's Wenceslas Square. / SPD
By Albin Sybera September 5, 2022

Czech extremists rallied in Prague's city centre  on Saturday, using the ongoing energy crisis to criticise the country's centre-right government for not doing enough to help ordinary people, as well as for aiding Ukrainians at their expense.

The protest, entitled “The Czech Republic first”, was organised by groups previously active in anti-vaccine demonstrations and attracted a crowd of 70,000, including representatives of Tomio Okamura's far right Freedom and Democracy party (SPD) and the largely unreconstructed Czech Communist Party.

Protesters’ slogans and speeches were directed against the government for the high energy prices and for allegedly giving priority to people fleeing Russian aggression in Ukraine over Czech citizens. Some also called for negotiations with Putin over cheap gas supplies. The public media, the EU, the EU's Green Deal and Nato were other frequent targets.

The protesters represented only a vocal minority of Czechs but the discontent over soaring energy prices relects a wider unrest in society that could have serious political implications this autumn, with Senate and municipal elections on September 23 and campaigning already underway for presidential elections in January. NGOs have in the past weeks been warning over the impact of rising costs of living on vulnerable parts of the population, with pensioners and low-income families struggling already.

The organisers plan another demonstration on September 28, St Wenceslas Day. 

Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s cabinet won a vote of no-confidence on Friday which was initially instigated by the opposition over the controversial appointment of spy chief Petr Mlejnek, who resigned shortly before the motion, as well as over the ongoing energy crisis. Only 84 of the opposition's 92 deputies in the parliament of 200 were present for the vote, dooming it to failure.  

The cabinet had to endure a 22-hour marathon session during which opposition politicians from the populist ANO party of controversial billionaire Andrej Babis and Okamura's SPD lashed out against the cabinet for mishandling the energy crisis.   

Babis referred to the cabinet as “incapable of decision-making” during another of his signature erratic speeches in which he conflated several unrelated references, including a bizarre description of Viktor Orban as “a Hungarian Vaclav Havel”, into a hard-to-follow array of emotionally-charged statements. 

In commenting on Saturday’s demonstration, Fiala told local media that “it shows strongly pro-Russian stances”, referring to the profiles of the organisers and speakers. These included some of the stalwarts of the anti-establishment SPD advocating a "Czexit" from the EU or contributing to the website Novarepublika, which disseminates Kremlin propaganda.

Fiala was criticised for his comments from the opposition as well as some ruling coalition politicians for failing to see that many protesters attended the rally out of genuine fears of not being able to afford the cost of heating this winter.

Martin Kuba, Governor of the South Bohemian region from Fiala’s own rightwing ODS party,  called the comments “not fortunate” during a debate on CNN Prima News and pointed out the large number of votes cast for smaller non-parliamentary far right and anti-establishment parties during the general election last October. 

When combined with  the parliamentary SPD, the non-parliamentary far right and anti-establishment parties, including Tricolour, Free bloc and The Pledge, obtained nearly 18% of the popular vote. In addition, the Czech Communist Party, which is also very socially conservative, came just short of the 5% threshold needed to enter the parliament. 

Saturday's demonstration saw many of these political affiliations unite to demand Fiala’s resignation and negotiations with Putin over cheap gas supplies. 

Kuba – who is a staunch supporter of further nuclear investments and prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine argued for Rosatom to take part in the Dukovany NPP tender – is the latest  politician to pick up on the theme of general discontent in their public statements addressing the energy crisis. 

Already in May the country’s controversial coal tycoon Pavel Tykac, owner of the Sev.En conglomerate, said that the country is to face large scale unrest compared to which 1989’s “Velvet Revolution was a minor rehearsal” should Czechia ban Russian gas imports. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran implies West needs nuclear deal more than it does amid ‘crippling energy crisis’

MOSCOW BLOG: Economic war phase 2

Russia's indefinite closure of Nord Stream 1 triggers another price spike

News

Czech opposition leader tells readers of his own newspapers to ignore the media

Opponents of former premier Andrej Babis accuse him of encouraging mistrust of the media and misinformation.

Number of soldiers tortured and abused in Azerbaijan's Tartar scandal now estimated at 405

Two senior officers under arrest for allegedly organising torture rampage to find Armenian spies.

SaS ministers' resignation leaves Slovak coalition without a majority

The coalition crisis shows the stresses created by the ongoing cost of living crisis, even though the roots of the dispute are in a personal rift between two cabinet ministers.

Iran implies West needs nuclear deal more than it does amid ‘crippling energy crisis’

Tehran serves reminder that ‘winter is approaching’ and Europe needs Iran’s oil and gas on the market.

Iran sentences two LGBT rights activists to death

One of those condemned by court appeared in a BBC documentary about abuses suffered in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

Czech opposition leader tells readers of his own newspapers to ignore the media
2 hours ago
Number of soldiers tortured and abused in Azerbaijan's Tartar scandal now estimated at 405
3 hours ago
SaS ministers' resignation leaves Slovak coalition without a majority
3 hours ago
Iran implies West needs nuclear deal more than it does amid ‘crippling energy crisis’
10 hours ago
Iran sentences two LGBT rights activists to death
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    6 days ago
  2. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    4 days ago
  3. Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
    8 days ago
  4. Iran delivers Ukraine ‘peace initiative’ to Russia from unnamed European leader
    5 days ago
  5. Poland and Baltic states threaten to impose unilateral ban on Russian tourists
    6 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    25 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    28 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    28 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    19 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss