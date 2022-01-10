Czech industrial output increases by 1.6% y/y in November

Czech industrial production in November last year recorded a growth in real terms of 1.6% year-on-year, driven by an increase in manufacture of machinery and equipment by 11.3%, electricity and gas supply by 5.2% and manufacture of food products by 10.5%, reported the Czech Statistics Office.

“The November growth of industrial production is a good result. Besides April, it was the second strongest month of 2021, for the time being, despite persisting difficulties in production of cars,” said Radek Matejka, Director of the Agricultural and Forestry, Industrial, Construction, and Energy Statistics Department.

Sales at current prices grew by 8.6% y/y in November. Direct export sales of industrial companies from Czechia went up at current prices by 4.5%.

Domestic sales increased by 14.4% y/y in November. The value of new orders went up by 9.3% y/y.

Month-on-month, industrial output increased by 4.9% in November.