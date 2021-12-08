Czech industrial output posts a drop of 4.9% y/y in October

By bne IntelliNews December 8, 2021

Czech industrial production in October dropped in real terms by 4.9% year-on-year, with the value of new orders down by 2% y/y, the Czech Statistics Office reported. Compared to September figures, the industrial output went up by 0.9%. 

“October results of industry are similar to September ones, to a considerable extent. Production was increasing in most of industrial economic activities. However, issues with deliveries of components in car production started to also affect the related industries, for example, production of tyres,” Radek Matejka, Director of the Agricultural and Forestry, Industrial, Construction, and Energy Statistics Department, said.  

Direct export sales of industrial companies decreased at current prices by 7.4% y/y, whereas domestic sales, including indirect export via non-industrial enterprises, increased at current prices by 1.3% y/y. 

Non-domestic new orders dropped by 4.3% y/y, while domestic new orders saw a growth of 3.6%. “The volume of newly contracted industrial orders was lower, year-on-year, for the second successive month. The dominant influence of the car industry supported by a high comparison basis of last October was there, too,” commented Veronika Dolezalova, Head of Industrial Statistics Unit. 

