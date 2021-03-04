Czech online retailer Rohlik attracts €190mn from investors

Czech online retailer Rohlik attracts €190mn from investors
Rohlik.cz has benefited enormously from the accelerated shift to online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic
By bne IntelliNews March 4, 2021

Czech online food retailer Rohlik Group has received €190mn from investors, which it will use to support its expansion in its current markets, for its plan to enter the German market and for investments into technology and improving its services, the company announced in a press release. 

Rohlik, named after the most widely eaten Czech roll, has benefited enormously from the accelerated shift to online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, British retailer Marks and Spencer, which has been forced to close all its shops in the Czech Republic because of government restrictions, has shifted its sales operations to Rohlik.cz.

“We expect that our activities will kick-start the market and force all players in the retail industry to accelerate. We are not focused on delivering a small basket very quickly like other firms in the market, but on fulfilling the real needs of families in Europe,” said founder and CEO of Rohlik Group Tomas Cupr. 

The investors are Partech fund, the global company Index Ventures, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), J&T Banka, the independent global investor Quadrille Capital, the Czech family investment firm R2G and the current investor Enern.

“We are very proud of this investment, which addresses several pressing issues we are facing today. With the provision of equity the EBRD is making a long-term commitment to a young and dynamic company at a time when access to finance is often challenging,” said EBRD Director, Agribusiness, Natalya Zhukova. 

“The expansion of online retail is a direct response to the huge disruption that the coronavirus pandemic is causing. And creating training opportunities for young people is essential at a time when labour markets are increasingly coming under strain,” Zhukova added. 

The new investment is expected to boost jobs. The company is seeking to expand its operations in Hungary, and to enter the Romanian market. 

The company entered the Hungarian market in 2019, Austria in December last year, and plans to launch online sales in Germany in the next few months under the Knuspr.de brand.

In 2020, Rohlik Group posted a turnover of over €300mn, up by more than 100%. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

FPRI BMB Russia: Google tech tax 2.0

Global IT group Stefanini opens EMEA operational security centre in Bucharest

Facebook agrees to pay 18% sales tax in Tajikistan

News

US sanctions Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky

The White House is pushing President Zelenskiy to clean up his house and appears to have promised some form of support if he does so.

Fix Price raises $2bn with London IPO

Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has successfully priced its IPO on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at $9.75 per GDR, the top end of the previously announced price range.

Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine

Czechia could be second EU country to use the Chinese vaccine, though health minister criticises initiative.

Hungary to tighten pandemic restrictions as new infections hit record

Government criticised for sluggish response, with shops and schools only being closed now despite earlier warnings of 'third wave'.

Rising provision costs dent profit of Hungary’s OTP in 2020

Consolidated after-tax profit at Hungary's largest commercial lender fell by 31% y/y to HUF71.5bn.

US sanctions Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky
23 hours ago
Fix Price raises $2bn with London IPO
1 day ago
Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
1 day ago
Hungary to tighten pandemic restrictions as new infections hit record
1 day ago
Rising provision costs dent profit of Hungary’s OTP in 2020
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    9 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    2 days ago
  3. Belarus' Tikhanovskaya calls for mass protests to restart on March 25
    5 days ago
  4. Sanctions risk on Russia is over-priced
    4 days ago
  5. OBITUARY: World’s longest-serving city mayor Milan Bandic dies of heart attack
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    9 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    2 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    17 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    1 month ago
  5. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss