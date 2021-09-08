Czech unemployment down to 3.6% in August

Czech unemployment down to 3.6% in August
By bne IntelliNews September 8, 2021

Czech unemployment fell to 3.6% in August, down from 3.7% in July and by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year, making it the lowest among EU members (2.8% in July according to data by Eurostat), the Labour Office reported on September 6. 

The number of jobless people amounted to 267,889 at the end of August, down by more than 4,000 month-on-month and by more than 11,000 year-on-year.

"Compared to last year, thanks to government support and programmes such as [employment support programme] Antivirus, economic activity has recovered in the areas most affected by the pandemic, mostly in gastronomy, hotels, services and transport,” said director at the Labour Office Viktor Najmon. 

“The expected increase in the number of unemployed people did not take place after the economy started to recover, on the contrary, employers started to hire new employees," Najmon added. 

The highest unemployment was recorded in Moravskoslezsky Region, at 5.4% in August, followed by Ustecky Region with 5.3% and Karlovarsky Region with 4.7%. 

