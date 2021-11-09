Czech unemployment rate down further to 3.4% in October

Czech unemployment rate down further to 3.4% in October
Czech unemployment up to 3.4% in October
By bne IntelliNews November 9, 2021

Czech unemployment fell to 3.4% (to 251,689 job seekers) in October, down from 3.5% recorded in September, posting a drop of 19,996 people registered year on year (when it stood at 3.7%), show data published by the Czech Labour Office. The number of vacancies offered by the employers amounted to 352,454. 

According to Eurostat data, the Czech unemployment rate stood at 2.5% in October, which is the lowest rate in the EU (EU average at 6.6%). 

"Unemployment is likely to rise in the coming months as seasonal work, especially in agriculture and forestry, is [set] to slow down. The situation on the labour market will depend mainly on the current epidemic situation," said Viktor Najmon, the Labour Office Director.

The highest unemployment rate was posted in Moravskoslezsky region (5.1%), followed by Ustecky region (5%) and Karlovarsky region (4.3%), while the lowest unemployment was seen by the labour office in Pardubicky region (2.1%) in October. 

Romania’s retail sales up 9.4% y/y in Q3, but keep moderating

The rise in retail sales is stabilising after the pronounced volatility seen during the first year of the pandemic.

Moldova doubles inflation forecast for 2022 to 14%

The annual inflation rate and core inflation will increase rapidly until the first half of next year, then decline rapidly towards the end of the forecast period, the third quarter of 2022.

EBRD predicts Ukraine’s economic recovery will gather momentum to 3.5% growth this year and next

Ukraine’s economic recovery is likely to gain momentum over the remainder of 2021, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says in its latest Regional Economic Prospects (REP) report, published on November 4.

Bosnian central bank raises economic growth forecasts

CBBH now expects 5.7% growth in 2021, moderating to 3.9% in 2022.

Kazakhstan's annual inflation remains at 8.9% y/y in October

Food inflation very slightly edges down to 11.3%.

