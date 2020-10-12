Discounters like Fix Price thrive as Russia’s consumers seek value amid falling disposable incomes

Discounters like Fix Price thrive as Russia’s consumers seek value amid falling disposable incomes
Russian discounter Fix Price reported that like-for-like (LFL) sales jumped 20.6% in the third quarter of this year, making its 15th quarter in a row of double digit growth driven by bargain-hunting consumers
By bne IntelliNews October 12, 2020

Brick-and-mortar retailers around the world are feeling the pain, as enforced quarantine measures and declining disposable incomes are eating into foot traffic, putting pressure on the bottom line. The downturn isn’t uniform, however, as stores operating in the value segment – the likes of discounters Five Below and Dollar Tree – have seen sales boosted by bargain-hunting consumers.

Similar trends are playing out in emerging markets like Russia. Fix Price, the country’s largest discounter by turnover, selling non-food and a small selection of food items, reported on October 12 its like-for-like (LFL) sales jumped 20.6% in the third quarter, the company’s fifteenth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

“In the quarantine environment we were able to quickly adapt to the new conditions. We introduced a new range of high-demand products, secured uninterrupted supplies of goods, and most importantly ensured the safety of our customers and employees,’’ Fix Price CEO Dmitry Kirsanov said in a company statement. “In the third quarter of 2020 we continued to see additional support for the variety value retail segment on the back of growing price awareness among customers and higher demand and consumption of goods at more affordable prices.’’

Russian real wages have been hit by the coronacrisis. After contracting for six years in a row they had begun to grow again in the last quarter of 2019 as spending on the 12 national projects began to trickle down into the economy, but contracted against by the end of the first quarter of this year after the economy was hit by the double whammy of a collapse in oil prices and the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, real wages unexpectedly increased +2.3% y/y in July against the +0.1% y/y Bloomberg consensus estimate and analysts say as uncertainty abates, consumer demand is likely to gather strength in the rest of this year.

The increase in the average like-for-like ticket enabled the Fix Price  to offset a drop in social mobility that was caused by lockdown measures.

The average ticket size grew 15.9% in the third quarter, compared with 8.2% in the same period of last year, according to Fix Price. Like-for-like traffic growth marginally slowed to 4.1% in July to September, 2020, vs 4.9% in the third quarter of last year, the company said.

Founded in 2007, Fix Price Group has over 3,900 stores in more than 1,000 locations in Russia and neighbouring countries.

The retailer has continued to expand its store network in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, and have recently opened its first stores in Uzbekistan, according to Kirsanov. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Russia’s balance of payments improves slightly in 3Q20, but risks to RUB remain high

Nagorno-Karabakh truce teeters on edge of collapse after weekend of claimed attacks

Belarus says it has postponed the full launch of the first reactor at its Ostrovets nuclear power plant by two years

News

Independent director at Naftogaz resigns over opposition to reforms

US businessman and former diplomat Amos Hochstein has resigned as an independent director on the supervisory board of Ukrainian national gas company Naftogaz, complaining of opposition to reforms and of political interference

Belarusian protesters brutally beaten as police arrest nearly 600 at Sunday mass rally

As with each preceding week, the police became a little more brutal, hoping to break spirits.

Ex-official sprung from prison made Kyrgyz PM with use of disputed proxy votes

Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist who was bust out of jail by supporters during the post-election upheaval tht hit Kyrgyzstan last week, also looks set to claim the presidency.

Nagorno-Karabakh truce teeters on edge of collapse after weekend of claimed attacks

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister had warned the cease-fire would only last for as long as it took the Red Cross to arrange the exchange of the dead. Allegations of shelling flew within minutes.

Belarus says it has postponed the full launch of the first reactor at its Ostrovets nuclear power plant by two years

Belarus has postponed the full launch of the first reactor at its Ostrovets (aka Astravets) nuclear power plant by two years until 2022.

Independent director at Naftogaz resigns over opposition to reforms
10 hours ago
Belarusian protesters brutally beaten as police arrest nearly 600 at Sunday mass rally
14 hours ago
Ex-official sprung from prison made Kyrgyz PM with use of disputed proxy votes
20 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh truce teeters on edge of collapse after weekend of claimed attacks
22 hours ago
Belarus says it has postponed the full launch of the first reactor at its Ostrovets nuclear power plant by two years
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Armenia, Azerbaijan edge closer to outright war
    7 days ago
  2. Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank
    5 days ago
  3. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  4. Armenia could make Karabakh concessions if Azerbaijan does same says PM
    5 days ago
  5. Putin launches damage control, as Biden looks set to win US elections
    4 days ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    12 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    17 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    13 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss