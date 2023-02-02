Downturn mood eases in Polish manufacturing as PMI grows to 47.5 points in January

Downturn mood eases in Polish manufacturing as PMI grows to 47.5 points in January
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw February 2, 2023

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) picked up 1.9 points to 47.5 in January (chart), the highest reading in eight months, the economic intelligence company S&P Global said on January 2.

Still, the indicator remains below the 50-point mark separating contraction from growth, where it has stayed for nine consecutive months now. But, S&P Global’s Economic Director Paul Smith notes, “rises in a number of key indices … adds further to hopes that the worst of the industrial recession is behind us”.

Output and new orders both continued to fall while jobs were lost again in the sector in January, S&P Global said in an analysis. Purchasing activity was lowered markedly as firms continued to pursue destocking policies.

“Price indices shifted upwards despite anecdotal evidence of further stabilisation in input supply. Confidence in the future did however improve to its highest level since last May,” the index’s compiler said.

Most recent real data from Poland’s industrial sector shows output at its lowest since the beginning of 2021, as December production inched up 1% y/y in December, easing from a gain of 4.5% y/y the preceding month and also 0.7pp below the consensus line.

“The rapid rebound of the PMI index suggests that the worst wave of fears and the downturn in the manufacturing industry have already passed,” PKO BP noted in a comment.

“With the weakness of the production in the segment of durable consumer goods – furniture, electronics, household appliances – other industries like investment and automotive are becoming growth drivers,” PKO BP also said.

January industrial production data from GUS are due on February 20.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Most growth in power generation by 2050 will be solar and wind – BP

Russian gas pipe flow dips to record low in January

Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience

Data

Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals stable conditions in January

Business confidence jumps to highest level recorded since early 2021. Companies ramp up purchasing activity on expectations.

PMI data shows Turkish manufacturing sector could soon be set for return to growth says S&P

January survey shows upward trajectories in output and new orders amid signs of improving demand.

Poland’s economy expands 4.9% in 2022

The economy is expected to grow below 1% in 2023, as high inflation, exceeding nominal wage growth, as well as restrictive monetary policy, radically reduces domestic demand.

Hungary’s demographic slide continues in 2022

The figures are disappointing news for Viktor Orban's government, which has for long deemed halting depopulation a priority.

Slovenia’s retail sales growth slows to 2.8% y/y in December

Slovenia's retail sales went up by an annual 2.8% in December 2022, slowing significantly from the 7.4% y/y increase a month before.

Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals stable conditions in January
6 hours ago
PMI data shows Turkish manufacturing sector could soon be set for return to growth says S&P
1 day ago
Poland’s economy expands 4.9% in 2022
2 days ago
Hungary’s demographic slide continues in 2022
3 days ago
Slovenia’s retail sales growth slows to 2.8% y/y in December
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    8 days ago
  2. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    9 days ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    10 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    22 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    8 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    10 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    9 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    22 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss