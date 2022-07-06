Dozens of bomb threats cause chaos in Moldova

Dozens of bomb threats cause chaos in Moldova
Chisinau's international airport was repeatedly targeted with bomb threats.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest July 6, 2022

The General Inspectorate of Police of Moldova received more than 50 reports of explosives planted in public institutions on July 5, all of them false. 

There were reports of bombs in the parliament and government buildings, courts and hospitals. The police do not yet know whether these messages were sent by the same person or several people, and the reasons for the threats are uncelar. 

The reports on July 5 were part of a wave of bomb threats has swept across Moldova in recent days.

In two days, the police received three threats about bombs placed at Chisinau airport.

The first message about a bomb at Chisinau airport was received on Monday, July 4, at 7:10 am. By 10:00 it turned out that there was no bomb.

The next message was received on the same day in the evening, at 20:35. Like the first, this message was sent by email, and the sender demanded a cash reward.

At 23:45, the border guards reported that the information about the bomb was not confirmed, but the airport’s operations have been severely disrupted.

For the third time, the airport was subject to a bomb threat on July 5 around noon and by 15:15 the border guards reported that the alarm again turned out to be false.

All three times the airport was evacuated and work was suspended.

Messages were checked by policemen and sappers. But they did not find any suspicious items.

The bomb threats were reported in the capital city of Chisinau as well.

At 2:50 pm on July 5, the General Inspectorate of Police (GIP) reported on its Facebook page that at 2:05 pm the police received an email about bombs at several state institutions: the parliament, government, courts, commercial centres and Chisinau airport.

“Specialised services are working to find out all the circumstances,” the press release said.

By 4:00 pm, the message was removed from the official GIP Facebook page. The reason for this was not reported.

Information about the false bomb alerts was confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD).

The department noted that the police “received several reports of bombs at strategic objectives.” They warned that the caller could face up to MDL42,000 (€2,000) fines for false reports about bombs.

An hour after the message about bombs in Chisinau, the wave of threats rolled further across Moldova. At 15:00, the police received a message about bombs at the branch of the public services agency in Balti. At 15:35, after checking the building, it was reported that the information about the bomb was not confirmed.

After that, information appeared about bombs at the branches of the Public Services Agency in Vulcanesti and Cahul.

Earlier this year, Serbia was also targeted with numerous bomb threats, with speculation this was linked to the government's refusal to join international sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Nato agrees 'fundamental shift' to counter Russia

Former Moldovan president Dodon indicted over 2008 electricity procurement contract

Ukraine and Moldova granted EU candidate status in face of Russian aggression

News

Protest in Skopje against deal with Bulgaria turns violent

47 police officers were injured in violent protest against proposed deal with Bulgaria intended to unblock North Macedonia's accession process.

Ukraine mulling debt restructuring as the cost of war drains the government’s coffers

Talking of restructuring Ukraine’s external debt has resurfaced, despite the government insistence that it will honour all its obligations.

Ukraine Reconstruction Conference launches new platform to rebuild the war-torn country

Politicians and top private sector leaders met in Switzerland on July 4 to discuss ways to create a new platform that would amount to a “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Lukashenko ramps up war rhetoric – but Ukrainian officials see no invasion threat for now

Lukashenko’s speeches and actions of the last 2 weeks have shown his “unwavering” support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While Ukrainian officials don’t see any immediate invasion threat from Belarus, Ukrainian forces stand prepared.

Fellow Central Asian leaders back Uzbekistan's Mirziyoyev over actions in Karakalpakstan

The events in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan follow violent unrest in other authoritarian Central Asian states, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, earlier this year.

Protest in Skopje against deal with Bulgaria turns violent
11 hours ago
Ukraine mulling debt restructuring as the cost of war drains the government’s coffers
1 day ago
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference launches new platform to rebuild the war-torn country
1 day ago
Lukashenko ramps up war rhetoric – but Ukrainian officials see no invasion threat for now
1 day ago
Fellow Central Asian leaders back Uzbekistan's Mirziyoyev over actions in Karakalpakstan
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    6 days ago
  2. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    5 days ago
  3. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    6 days ago
  4. Russian economy stable in May, but demand and income contraction deep
    6 days ago
  5. Nato agrees 'fundamental shift' to counter Russia
    7 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    11 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    18 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    5 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss