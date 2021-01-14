Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as returns home
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
Belarusian government sees $2bn of withdrawals, issues $580mn worth of bonds in 2020
One of Russia’s biggest wood product companies, Segezha could be Sistema’s next IPO
New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups
EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Most Ukrainians are optimistic about 2021 – poll
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Estonian premier quits after Tallinn development scandal
Top Centre Party official suspected of corruption in Tallinn real estate scandal
Czech Pirates and Mayors approve final coalition agreement for 2021 elections
OUTLOOK 2021 Czechia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
OUTLOOK 2021 Hungary
Hungarian government remains silent after Capitol riots
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
Heavy flooding causes chaos in parts of Southeast Europe
Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
Bosnia’s real GDP contracts 6.3% y/y in 3Q20
Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn
ING THINK: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
OUTLOOK 2020 Bulgaria
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
Zagreb Stock Exchange's Crobex10 index at highest level since March 5
OUTLOOK 2021 Kosovo
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Montenegro’s new ruling coalition carves up top state jobs
OUTLOOK 2021 Montenegro
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
North Macedonia's manufacturing confidence indicator down by 8.5 pp y/y in December
OUTLOOK 2021 North Macedonia
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
Moldova fears flooding from Ukraine's planned Dniester hydropower plants
OUTLOOK 2021 Serbia
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
Slovenia’s dire COVID-19 situation in 4Q20 caused second economic dip
BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Let’s tentatively pencil in a date for Turkey’s hot money outflow
Turkish opposition leader lawsuit demands one lira from Erdogan, police probe “bald” interior minister posts
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
Armenia’s PM cautions conflict with Azerbaijan “still not settled” after trilateral meeting with Putin
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Georgia’s political kingpin Bidzina Ivanishvili quits politics
Modern-day “Robin Hood” inspires Georgians drowning in debt
Iran’s navy conducts missile drill while analyst argues Trump even capable of nuclear strike in final days
TEHRAN BLOG: Who’s more credible? Johnson backing Trump’s Nobel chances or Iran applauding arrest warrant for US president?
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
OUTLOOK 2021 Kyrgyzstan
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
Download the pdf version
More...
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested a record €11bn in 411 projects in 2020, a 10% year-on-year increase, stepping up investments as the 38 economies where it invests were struck by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As COVID-19 cases rose across Europe in March, the EBRD adopted emergency measures to address the economic impact of the pandemic, becoming the first of the international financial institutions to do so. Its focus was on helping existing clients, for example by providing short-term liquidity and working capital to viable companies.
As well as its own investments, the development bank also directly mobilised €1.2bn from co-investors during the year. The private sector received 72% of total EBRD investment during the year.
“The bank put in an impressive performance and delivered on its promise to help our countries and clients deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our investments were sharply higher than the year before and we also provided policy support to help the private sector through the crisis,” said EBRD president Odile Renaud-Basso in a statement.
The bank also supported a record 2,090 trade finance transactions worth €3.3 billion under its Trade Facilitation Programme, that includes 90 issuing and 140 confirming banks across 40 countries, to help keep trade flows going as supply chains were disrupted by the pandemic. Among the transactions supported by the bank were imports of medicines from Spain, Turkey and Switzerland into Lebanon, Georgia and Jordan. In addition, it continued to support the development of local currency and capital markets with 113 projects.
The pandemic’s impact has not been uniform, and has added to existing inequalities, coming down especially hard on women, young people and other groups, according to the EBRD, which prompted the bank to increase inclusion projects by 24% to reach a total investment volume of €4bn.
There were some casualties as attention shifted to the pandemic; last year the share of green investment fell to 29% after reaching a high of 46% in 2019. However, in October the EBRD adopted its new five-year Strategic and Capital Framework, which aims to make it a majority green bank by 2025. The bank also launched its Just Transition Initiative to help protect communities, sectors and workers who stand to lose out economically as a result of policies associated with decarbonisation.
The Green Cities urban sustainability programme continues to expand. The EBRD doubled funding for the proogramme, and it has been extended to 44 municipalities across the bank’s area of operations by the end of 2020, with new entrants including the Polsh capital Warsaw. Also in coal-dependent Poland, which is struggling to embark on a green transition, the EBRD launched five major new renewables projects.
In 2020, the EBRD and other donors within the Western Balkans Investment Framework approved an additional €77.6mn in investment grants and technical cooperation for projects in the EU-aspiring region, which will be supported by a further €204mn in EBRD finance.
Also in the Western Balkans, the EBRD boosted support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the private sector, providing €729mn in loans to commercial banks for on-lending to local businesses to finance investments that will support the recovery and strengthen their competitiveness.
The development bank has been supporting regional connectivity and infrastructure, including through a €30mn loan to Kosovo to ensure the continuation of vital services, a €50mn senior loan to EPCG to support the stability of energy provision in Montenegro and an €85mn loan for Serbia to finance the construction of a new section of the “Peace Highway” to Kosovo.
Further east, major EBRD investments included a €450mn loan to Ukrainian state road agency Ukravtodor, supporting the government in the development of national road infrastructure and the fight against corruption.
It funded over $400mn worth of investments in the energy sector in the South Caucasus, including Armenia’s first renewable project Masrik Solar.
Its biggest infrastructure project outside the oil and gas sector in Central Asia was the Almaty ring road, for which the EBRD arranged a $585mn syndicated loan. In neighbouring Uzbekistan, the EBRD financed one of the first privately owned renewable energy projects, a 100 MW solar photovoltaic plant in the Navoi region.
The priority for the bank in Turkey was the provision of support to the real economy through engagement with local partner banks, to which it channelled a record €893mn, supporting thousands of businesses. It also provided both infrastructure support and funds for renewables in the energy sector.
The newer EBRD members in the southern and eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region were badly hit by the pandemic. The bank’s response included the provision of €784mn in liquidity lines to local banks for on-lending to businesses in Egypt.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO