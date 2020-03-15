EBRD makes €1bn available as emergency measure to fight coronavirus impact

EBRD makes €1bn available as emergency measure to fight coronavirus impact
The EBRD has set up a €1bn emergency package to help its companies that are facing an economic shock due to the coronavirus pandemic
By bne IntelIiNews March 15, 2020

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has unveiled an emergency €1bn “Solidarity Package” of measures to help companies in its regions deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said in its March 13 press release.

“This is an initial response to the crisis and the Bank stands ready to do more if and when needed,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank has major investments across 38 emerging economies in Emerging Europe, Eurasia and North Africa. In many markets such as Ukraine, it is the single biggest investor and counts banks, agricultural companies, manufacturers and renewable energy producers among its partners.

Under the emergency programme, the EBRD will set up a “resilience framework” to provide financing for existing EBRD clients with strong business fundamentals experiencing temporary credit difficulties, the bank said.

Commenting on the EBRD’s response to the global health crisis, EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti said: “The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences present an unprecedented challenge to the EBRD and its countries of operations.”

He added: “To respond in solidarity with its shareholders, countries of operations, partners and clients, the Bank has today established a resilience framework comprising €1bn of new and additional funding for existing clients, comprising emergency liquidity, working capital and trade finance. This is a first step. The Bank stands ready to further scale up its response, and is taking active and urgent steps to review, adjust and expand its financing instruments, in partnership with its countries of operations, partner IFIs and the international community.”

The planned measures will include an expansion of trade finance and the provision of short-term finance of up to two years through financial institutions, specifically in support of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Bank will seek to provide short-term working capital facilities of up to two years for other corporates and energy developers and balance sheet restructuring and short-term liquidity support for municipal, energy and infrastructure clients.

It will assess the need to restructure existing loans, including the possibility of extending maturities and changing other conditions, and use its ability to disburse in local currency, including the possible conversion of existing facilities into local currency.

The response will put a premium on providing a rapid response to the needs of companies that are suffering from the effects of the coronavirus and the global economic turmoil that has ensued, the bank said.

In formulating its own response, the EBRD is closely following the statements of its major shareholders and co-ordinating with other multilateral development banks in order to exchange ideas and learn from previous experiences.

This EBRD’s package of emergency measures comes as the bank is already pledging strong support generally for its existing countries of operations and follows a record level of investment of €10.1bn in 2019.

The bank is acting as the full implications of the ongoing pandemic are forcing governments across the region to respond to the crisis. While a week ago many countries in New Europe were reporting their first cases (or denying they had any cases at all), a week later many of the same countries are shutting down schools, cancelling international train trips and closing their borders to foreigners. The economic impact of all these measures is expected to be significant.

The EBRD’s economists are predicting economic output to be affected right across its regions of operations, with growth seen slowing especially in Central Asia and also in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, Russia and Southeastern Europe, the bank said.

Countries that are highly integrated into global supply chains, and in particular have direct dependencies on China and Europe, are likely to suffer most from the virus. The tourism industry is likely to be affected in many of the EBRD’s countries.

The recent slump in oil prices will have also an impact on oil producing countries in the EBRD regions and the flow of remittances from workers back to their home countries is also anticipated to slow. Many countries in the region such as Albania, Tajikistan and more recently Ukraine are highly dependent on remittances, which make up a large share of their GDP.

In Ukraine’s case, it has been running a trade deficit with Russia and the EU of circa $4bn a year, but this is covered by the circa $12bn of remittances sent home by workers abroad. If these remittances dry up it will put extra pressure on an economy already seeing a slowdown since the start of this year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus emerges as Europe's leading high tech hub

Belarus industrial production plunged by 5.8% y/y in January

UPDATE: Belarus reports 1.9% y/y GDP drop in January amid snowballing energy crisis

News

Self-quarantined politician Ludovic Orban returns as Romanian PM

Rare moment of unity as Romanian MPs back new government to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic.

Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested emergency measures could be in place for months.

Retailers urge North Macedonia’s citizens not to stockpile amid coronavirus panic

Retail turnover has spiked as panicked shoppers empty supermarket shelves of cooking oil, flour, pasta and hygienic products, but other sectors are suffering and Skopje resembles a ghost town by night.

Ukraine to sack NBU management, replacement candidates named

Ukraine’s government has announced that it intends to replace the management of the National Bank of Ukraine and has put out a list of candidates to take over control of the central bank.

Bulgarians stockpile groceries as government closes schools, shops and restaurants until March 29

The parliament voted to declare a state of emergency, giving the government extraordinary rights to partially limit people’s freedom in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Self-quarantined politician Ludovic Orban returns as Romanian PM
5 hours ago
Hungary adopts new measures to curb spread of coronavirus as first death reported
14 hours ago
Retailers urge North Macedonia’s citizens not to stockpile amid coronavirus panic
17 hours ago
Ukraine to sack NBU management, replacement candidates named
18 hours ago
Bulgarians stockpile groceries as government closes schools, shops and restaurants until March 29
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    8 days ago
  2. MACRO ADVISOR: Oil War: Who will blink first?
    7 days ago
  3. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    2 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn
    5 days ago
  5. Polish schools and public facilities in lockdown as government steps up efforts to contain coronavirus epidemic
    4 days ago
  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    8 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    28 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    24 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    12 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss