EBRD to support green investments in Serbia and Corridor Vc in Bosnia

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will focus on encouraging green investments in Serbia in 2021, increasing skills among young people, and with that the employment rate as well, and supporting female entrepreneurship.

“Importantly, we would like to put higher on the Serbian agenda the transition from coal in energy generation and consumption. It is time to start planning long-term, in the next 15-20 years, an exit from coal,” said Zsuzsanna Hargitai, the regional director for Western Balkans at the EBRD, in an interview with eKapija.

“Having provided financing for the two largest wind farms in Serbia, Cibuk1 and Kovacica, our aim is to help open a new chapter for expanding investments in Serbia in renewables that have become significantly cheaper over the last years,” she said.

Hargitai also added that there are a number of priorities in the EU’s Economic Investment Plan for Bosnia & Herzegovina that the EBRD will support in 2021. First and foremost the aim is to continue engagement and complete together with its partners the financing for Corridor Vc, a flagship transport corridor for Bosnia that will link the country better with its key trading partners.