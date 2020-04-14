EC says Romania’s ban on grain exports is “disproportionate”

The European Commission has expressed its disapproval of Romania's decision to ban exports of agricultural products, Bloomberg reported quoting an emailed statement from the Commission.

Romania banned the exports of cereals, flour, by-products of grain used in the agriculture or food industry, sugar, vegetable oil and bakery and pastry products during the state of emergency declared in the country in the context of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by military decree on April 9.

The EC says that it will analyse the impact that this ban will have on trade within the single market, Bloomberg reported.

“The reported measure appears to be not proportionate,” EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said.

The Romanian government intends to continue to allow the sale of products in the EU, but buyers must prove that they will not re-export the products outside the EU, wrote Agerpres.

In a statement released on Saturday, the European Commission underlined that there are no reasons to limit trade within or outside the single market. Restrictions that place an "excessive burden" on exporters of agricultural products will affect food security, said the EU executive.

“The Commission does not have any information, which indicates that Romania is facing or will soon face shortages of agricultural products intended for human consumption,” said Wojciechowski.