EIB appoints Alessandro Bragonzi as new regional head for the Western Balkans

EIB appoints Alessandro Bragonzi as new regional head for the Western Balkans
By bne IntelliNews January 27, 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has appointed Alessandro Bragonzi the new head of the regional representation for the Western Balkans, the EIB said on January 26. Bragonzi will replace Dubravka Negre, whose mandate has expired.

As the largest investor in the region, the EIB has unlocked over €8.6bn of investment in infrastructure and private sector development in the Western Balkans since 2009.

“We are confident that Mr. Bragonzi will be able to build on past achievements and make a considerable contribution to the Bank’s activity in the areas of transport connectivity, SME and vital infrastructure development, digitalisation, the green transition and innovation,” EIB vice-president Lilyana Pavlova, who is responsible for the Western Balkans, said in the EIB statement.

Pavlova noted that the EIB is looking forward to rolling out our new initiatives for the region to assist the recovery from COVID-19 and the economic transition towards a sustainable, connected, digital and green common market.

"The EIB’s priority is to strengthen economies and healthcare systems while fighting for a smart and green recovery," Bragonzi stated when taking on his new role.

He said that the priority of the EIB is to scale up renewable energy and energy efficiency, support sustainable transport, increase the availability of social and affordable housing and access to water and help companies in the sectors most impacted by the pandemic.

Prior to this position, Bragonzi served as the EIB’s representative for Albania, responsible for institutional and operational activities of the country, as well as of North Macedonia and Kosovo.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Albania plans to launch tender for first wind power plants in early 2021

The Albanian government has annouced plans to launch its first tender for the construction of wind power plants in early 2021, said the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), ... more

Albania’s Kastrati group reportedly in talks to acquire Tirana airport

Albania’s Kastrati Group is reportedly in negotiations to acquire Tirana airport from Chinese investors, local media reported on December 16. Tirana International Airport (TIA) is currently the ... more

Albania opens third tender for Vlora airport

The Albanian government has launched a third tender for the construction of Vlora airport, Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku announced on November 23. The previous two tenders failed. The ... more

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    2 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Has Navalny started a revolution?
    3 days ago
  4. Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
    4 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
    2 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    17 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    7 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    10 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    14 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    13 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss