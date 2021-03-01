EIB Group invests €530mn in Croatia in 2020

By bne IntelliNews March 1, 2021

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) said it has secured €530mn in loans, equity and guarantees in Croatia in 2020.

“The two parts of the EIB Group, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), invested €342.5 million and €187.9 million, respectively, making 2020 a record year for the EIF in Croatia,” it noted.

The EIF’s investment in Croatia in 2020 was a record for the institution. The fund invested €96mn through equity operations, €90.6mn in guarantees and €1.3mn in inclusive finance.

The EIB’s €342.5mn investment was made through six operations signed in 2020 in support of the country’s SMEs. Over 70% of this sum was provided through cooperation with the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR). The remaining €97mn was made available to local companies through Croatian commercial banks.

So far, the EIF has invested in Croatia €415mn, while the EIB’s investment to date has reached €7.06bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Hardline Iranian MPs baulk at government’s arrangement with UN nuclear inspectors

Hardline Iranian MPs on February 22 protested against the Rouhani government’s decision to permit “necessary” monitoring of Iran’s nuclear development programme by the UN nuclear watchdog for ... more

IIB inaugurates new HQ in Budapest

The International Investment Bank (IIB) inaugurated its new headquarters in Budapest in Lanchíd Palota, a landmark Neo-Renaissance style palace next to the iconic Chain Bridge on February 19. ... more

EBRD provides $100mn loan to support green investments and women entrepreneurs in Turkey

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided $100mn in funds to Turkish private lender Denizbank to finance local companies’ investments in green technologies and ... more

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    4 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    8 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    11 days ago
  5. Amnesty International rescinds Alexey Navalny’s prisoner of conscience status due to past “hate speech” comments
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    4 days ago
  2. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    12 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    23 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    11 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss