EIB Group invests €530mn in Croatia in 2020

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) said it has secured €530mn in loans, equity and guarantees in Croatia in 2020.
“The two parts of the EIB Group, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), invested €342.5 million and €187.9 million, respectively, making 2020 a record year for the EIF in Croatia,” it noted.
The EIF’s investment in Croatia in 2020 was a record for the institution. The fund invested €96mn through equity operations, €90.6mn in guarantees and €1.3mn in inclusive finance.
The EIB’s €342.5mn investment was made through six operations signed in 2020 in support of the country’s SMEs. Over 70% of this sum was provided through cooperation with the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR). The remaining €97mn was made available to local companies through Croatian commercial banks.
So far, the EIF has invested in Croatia €415mn, while the EIB’s investment to date has reached €7.06bn.
Hardline Iranian MPs on February 22 protested against the Rouhani government’s decision to permit “necessary” monitoring of Iran’s nuclear development programme by the UN nuclear watchdog for ... more
The International Investment Bank (IIB) inaugurated its new headquarters in Budapest in Lanchíd Palota, a landmark Neo-Renaissance style palace next to the iconic Chain Bridge on February 19. ... more
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided $100mn in funds to Turkish private lender Denizbank to finance local companies’ investments in green technologies and ... more