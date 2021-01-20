EIB lends €100mn to Poland’s Pekao Leasing for financing SMEs’ efforts in energy, women’s entrepreneurship

The European Investment Bank (EIB) launched a new €100mn loan to the Polish company Pekao Leasing for the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises, the EIB said on January 19.

In particular, the financing will support SMEs’ efforts to boost energy efficiency, investment in sustainable energy, as well as “preparing a competitive leasing offer for enterprises owned or managed by women”.



The beneficiaries can use the loan to finance durable asset investments and tangible assets, for instance, R&D expenses. The overall investment cost should not exceed €25mn and EIB support can extend to €12.5mn, the EU’s development bank said.

The loan is to Pekao Leasing, the leasing arm of Bank Pekao Group, Poland’s second-largest lender, which is controlled by the state-run insurance giant, PZU. The loan is secured by a bank guarantee from Bank Pekao.