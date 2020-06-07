EIB loans €70m to Estonia’s Eesti Energa to improve broadband internet access

EIB loans €70m to Estonia’s Eesti Energa to improve broadband internet access
By bne IntelliNews June 7, 2020

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending Estonia’s state-owned power utility Eesti Energia €70mn for the development of a fibre access network for broadband internet for 266,000 households, the EU’s investment bank said on June 4.

The loan will finance upgrading the quality of internet access in areas with insufficient broadband connectivity and limited broadband services, the EIB said. The upgraded fibre network will enable download speeds of 1 gigabyte per second (Gbps).

Following the upgrades, the network will be offered on an open-access basis to any retail provider of broadband services by the end of 2023.

The loan’s tenor is maximum 14 years with an availability period of three years, the EIB said.

“Estonia has already made name for itself as a very digitalised country and we are happy to help push the boundaries of broadband internet access in the country even further,” the EIB’s vice president Thomas Ostros said in a statement.

At 30%, Estonia was the 13th best OECD member state in terms of percentage of fibre connections in total fixed broadband as of June 2019, the OECD said in its March broadband access update. The top three were Korea, Japan and Lithuania, the latter’s ratio exceeding 70%.  

“Stop Covid” app reportedly most popular in Latvia

Estonia’s GDP falls 0.7% y/y in Q1 but coronavirus impact “not considerable” yet

COVID-19 lockdown results in collapse of Lithuanian retail sales in April

Tech

Hungary moves to online invoicing to combat shadow economy

Measures to reduce the size of the shadow economy have produced significant benefits already. The value-added tax gap is estimated to have decreased from 21% in 2013 to around 9% in 2018.

Cybersecurity software firm Avast becomes first Czech company to join London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100 Index

Avast enters FTSE 100 just two years after listing on LSE as coronavirus pandemic’s devastation of travel industry causes cruise giant Carnival and budget airline Easyjet to drop out.

Russia's Sberbank eyes 30% in Ozon e-commerce major

Russia's largest state-controlled bank Sberbank eyes 30% stake in e-commerce major Ozon controlled by multi-industry investment conglomerate AFK Sistema, Reuters reported on June 4 citing unnamed sources close to the deal.

“Stop Covid” app reportedly most popular in Latvia

Latvia and its neighbour Estonia were among the first countries to launch a tracing app based on a code developed by US tech giants Apple and Google.

Zynga to buy mobile game maker Peak for $1.8bn in Turkey’s first technology “unicorn exit”

Deal sealed while games industry riding high on locked-down consumers staying at home with few live-entertainment options amid pandemic.

