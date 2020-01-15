Enlargement commissioner brings hope to North Macedonia about EU perspective

Enlargement commissioner brings hope to North Macedonia about EU perspective
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje January 15, 2020

The EU's new Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi visited North Macedonia on January 15 to reitarate the European Commission’s commitment to the EU accession perspective of the country.

North Macedonia and Albania received a severe blow last October, when French President Emmanuel Macron vetoed the start of accession negotiations and underlined the need to make changes to the accession process methodology.

Varhelyi's visit to Skopje was his first visit to the Western Balkans since he took office on December 1, 2019, replacing Johannes Hahn. Varhelyi will visit Albania on January 16.

At the news conference in Skopje together with interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Varhelyi confirmed that EU enlargement is a priority of the European Commission, stressing that both countries are ready for negotiations.

“This time I have hope for a positive decision,” Varhelyi said in Skopje.

He pledged he will work for the start of negotiations in spring, alongside the adoption of an economic plan to support the region.

However, Varhelyi warned that the opening of negotiations will bring more challenges for the country.

He also urged authorities to continue reforms, saying that adoption of the new law on public prosecution will be a good signal for EU members.

According to him, the implementation of the Prespa name deal with Greece and the Friendship Agreement with Bulgaria is also of the key importance.

Regardless of results of the snap elections due in April, the commissioner said he expects a reliable partner following the vote. 

Ex-PM Zoran Zaev resigned on January 3 to open the way for fresh elections, following the country's failure to obtain a date to start EU accession talks in October.

Bringing some good news, as he said, Varhelyi announced that he sought the European Parliament to approve funding of €50mn for North Macedonia as part of EU funds as a reward for the country’s political achievements.

During the news conference, interim PM Spasovski said that the European Commission expects the new enlargement methodology to result in a decision on the start of negotiations with Skopje and Tirana ahead of the EU summit in Zagreb in May.

“We are entering an important period in which we expect serious steps toward the realisation of one of our key strategic goals – EU membership,” Spasovski underlined.

“We expect a decision to start accession negotiations in the coming months after 15 years waiting as a candidate country,” he added.

North Macedonia has been an EU candidate country since 2005 and Albania since 2014.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Western Balkans has potential for up to €20bn wind energy investment says new report

EU must deliver on enlargement promises says European Commission president

Albania’s GDP increases 3.8% in 3Q19

News

Iran was spooked by US stealth fighter reports when it shot down airliner says Lavrov

Russian foreign minister says at least six American F-35 aircraft flying in Iranian border area at time Tehran was expecting response to missile strikes on Iraq bases.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits in midst of tape scandal criticising President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Honcharuk quit his post on January 16 a few days after being caught on tape saying Zelenskiy knows nothing about the economy.

Visegrad leaders stand united at Prague summit

V4 plus Austria agree on issues such as migration, border security and enlargement, but differences arise over nuclear energy as a solution to climate crisis.

Keppel Infrastructure buys into MET Group

For MET, an integrated European energy company with roots in Hungary, the partnership with Keppel is the next step to exploring joint energy infrastructure investment projects in Europe.

Iran warns Europe over succumbing to “high school bully” Trump

German defence minister acknowledges US threatened it would impose 25% car tariff if EU’s big three did not formally accuse Tehran of breaching nuclear deal. But Europeans claim they were going to do so anyway.

Iran was spooked by US stealth fighter reports when it shot down airliner says Lavrov
4 hours ago
Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk quits in midst of tape scandal criticising President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
10 hours ago
Visegrad leaders stand united at Prague summit
14 hours ago
Keppel Infrastructure buys into MET Group
14 hours ago
Iran warns Europe over succumbing to “high school bully” Trump
20 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    7 days ago
  2. UPDATED: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and entire Russian government quit
    2 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Russia
    7 days ago
  4. Head of Russian tax service Mikhail Mishustin appointed prime minister
    2 days ago
  5. How interconnected are the economies of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan? Inflation and rates outlook for 2020
    5 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    7 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    17 days ago
  4. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    24 days ago
  5. UPDATED: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and entire Russian government quit
    2 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss